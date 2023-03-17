Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Bradley Cooper part of 'cool celebrity Wordle group' and we want in, too!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ben Affleck may be part of the most star-studded Wordle group as he revealed he plays the popular game with fellow A-list actors Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Bradley Cooper.

Celebrities really are just like us, though their Wordle groups may be a little more star-studded. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor Ben Affleck, best known for his roles in 2014's Gone Girl and 1997's Good Will Hunting, revealed he's part of a "celebrity Wordle group" with fellow actors and close friends Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, and Bradley Cooper.

Ben revealed that, like many people, in the pandemic, he turned to playing app-based word games to pass the time but found himself weighed down by the stresses of living locked down.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'd had it [COVID] a couple of times and been asymptomatic, and so I got kind of cavalier and a little bit like, 'Wow, COVID doesn't really actually affect me. I'm one of those people.' And then I just got annihilated."

"I had the no-energy COVID, where it was too much work to pick up the phone to play Octordle."

(Image credit: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

His love for Octordle, a game Ben describes as "Wordle with more words", led the actor to Wordle, an app with word challenges that have recently left even the most seasoned players confused. His love for the game led to him being invited to a "cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group" made up of fellow A-list stars.

"Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don't talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses," he joked. "I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games."

Unlike the average Wordle group, Ben plays against Matt Damon, who he starred alongside in Good Will Hunting, Jason Bateman, who he's collaborated with many times on projects such as 2009's Extract, and Bradley Cooper, who he met on the set of 2009's He's Just Not That Into You.

Speaking about his competitors, Ben shared, "Let's face it, going up against actors, it's not a high bar. I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled."

"It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and derision. So I'm in training."

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

It's not just Wordle that binds this group of friends together, but 'trust,' 'love,' and 'integrity', Ben revealed, speaking about his close friendship with Damon in particular.

In a heartwarming discussion, Ben reminisced on his and Damon's longtime friendship. "The reason it [their friendship] works is that I trust him and love him," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And I know that this is somebody with integrity. In this business, failure is hard, and success is confusing and can make you lose your bearings. Having that friendship as a touchstone over the years was really meaningful."