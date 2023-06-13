Wordle 724 players infuriated by 'rare' word, 'Don’t tell me that’s a word'

Wordle 724 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 13, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

You may also like... New Wordle spin-off Contexto promises to challenge even the smartest players

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 10, is 'plunk'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 724 3/6 I very nearly threw the phone away after guess 2. I want my money back. It’s not even a word," complained one player. "Back to a Wordle wind up word. Wordle 724 4/6*" said another. "Wordle 724 X/6 BS! It’s not even a word!" said yet another.

"Don’t tell me that’s a word. Wordle 724 6/6," said another player who worked out the challenge by the skin of their teeth. "Wordle 724 5/6 Bah. Is that even a word? #wordle724," complained another.

"Wordle 724 4/6 Not a word I have ever used….." added yet another player.

"Wordle 724 3/6 Rare one this morning. Not a word I've ever used till today. Anyone else?" asked another confused player.

Back to a Wordle wind up word. Wordle 724 4/6*⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩June 12, 2023 See more

Plunk Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word plunk mean and is it a real word?

The word plunk is both an informal noun and a verb. The noun is defined as meaning, 'the sound made by abruptly plucking a string of a stringed instrument'. For example, "the singing was punctuated by the plunks of the guitar." The verb is defined as, 'playing a keyboard or plucked stringed instrument in an inexpressive way'. For example, "I got a guitar when I was twelve and started plunking away on it."

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!