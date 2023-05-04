Wordle 684 ruins streaks with 'weirdest word' players have faced, 'streak back to zero'

Wordle 678 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 4, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 4, is 'guppy'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 684 X/6* FAILURE, streak back to zero," said one fan as they complained about their winning streak being reset. "Wordle 684 X/6 My streak, my beautiful streak," said another. "Wordle 684 X/6 #FAIL ... end of a 138-run!" said yet another.

Others just complained about the word choice from the New York Times. "The words seem to be getting more obscure Wordle 684 5/6," said one player. "Seriously? Is this really a word? Wordle 684 6/6," questioned another. "Wordle 684 5/6 Seriously this word is all kinds of wrong! Wtf?!" said yet another frustrated player.

Others simply complained about the spelling, "Wordle 684 6/6. I thought this word was spelled with an ‘ie’ at the end. My bad."

And others seemed to be confused about what the word 'guppy' actually meant. "Wordle 684 4/6 Weirdest word I have solved so far in Wordle - I thought this was the name of a fish!"

Wordle 684 4/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Weirdest word I have solved so far in Wordle - I thought this was the name of a fish!May 4, 2023 See more

Guppy meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word guppy mean, and how can you use it in a sentence?

The word 'guppy' is a noun that means, 'a small live-bearing freshwater fish widely kept in aquaria. Native to tropical America, it has been introduced elsewhere to control mosquito larvae'.

To use this word in a sentence you could say, 'I'm looking to buy a guppy for my fish tank'. Guppies are commonly found across the world in household aquariums but they originate from warm climates, specifically in Barbados, Trinidad, and Venezuela.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

