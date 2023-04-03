Wordle 653 bamboozles players with 'difficult' challenge, 'thought that was a name, not a word'

Wordle 653 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, beset, and mealy have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 3, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it's not an everyday word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Monday, April 3, is 'flora'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

Some players complained that they thought the word was a name, which meant they did not "Ooh nice! But thought that was a name, not a word tbh so wasn’t expecting a 3! Wordle 653 3/6,"

"Wordle 653 4/6 Kind of a foreign word, but..." said another player who managed to solve the puzzle. "This word is English!? Wordle 653 4/6," complained another.

Some complained that there were too many letter options for this puzzle, "Wordle 653 6/6 how many options are there for one word?"

Others just complained that the word was difficult. "Wordle 653 6/6 It was difficult for me," said one player. "Wordle 653 4/6 This was more annoying and difficult for me than it looks like it should have been — especially since I already had four of the letters after two guesses," said another. "Wordle 653 3/6 On the difficult side. How good is your Botany?" joked another player.

Flora meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were under the impression that the word was Italian or Latin, or even just a name. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word flora mean?

Flora is defined by the Cambridge dictionary as a noun meaning, 'all the plants of a particular place or from a particular time in history.' For example, you could say, 'the flora native to Japan'. The word is also a biological term meaning, 'all the bacteria and other organisms that live inside an animal.' For example, you could say, 'In the normal, healthy person the gut flora is a balanced community of different organisms.'

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!