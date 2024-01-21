Will there be another season of Vera and would Brenda Blethyn leave as DCI Vera Stanhope as the ITV drama draws to an emotional close?

Another season of Vera is something that devoted fans will no doubt be hoping for, especially when Vera season 13 draws to a close.

It might seem like just a few days ago that Vera season 13 landed on our screens but the latest series of the ITV drama inspired by Ann Cleeves’s books is almost over now. The third and final episode is set to air on 21st January and after DCI Vera Stanhope, DI Joe Ashworth and their team have solved their case Sunday nights will go back to being a sadly Vera-free zone. This will likely be an emotional moment for fans and many people might already be wondering about the future of the ITV show and whether there could be another season of Vera to take the characters’ journeys further after season 13.

Will there be another season of Vera?

Long-time Vera fans better prepare themselves ahead of the Vera season 13 finale airing on 21st January as right now it seems as though there might not be another season of Vera. Devastating though it sounds, the ITV drama has been running for 13 years and currently the show’s renewal hasn’t been announced.

Speaking before the start of Vera season 13, as per Express.co.uk, Brenda reportedly explained that there was “nothing planned” specifically for Vera season 14, although it’s not completely off the table.

"At the moment there is nothing planned. But that’s not to say they’re not talking about it,” she declared. "There might be a winding up. I don’t know. Ann Cleeves is also writing her 11th Vera book, so, there’s also that to consider. But a whole series? I think not. We’ll see.”

Fans will no doubt be hoping against hope that Brenda’s “we’ll see” later turns into a ‘definitely’ and that there will be another season of Vera. The show has remained popular with viewers and there is another Vera book yet to be published in 2024.

Titled The Dark Wives, this is available to pre-order now and it’s possible that this could inspire a decision to do another series or at least a special which adapts this particular story. Brenda’s decision over whether or not she wants to return, though, is ultimately just as key as whether ITV and everyone involved in making Vera want to go ahead with Vera season 14.

Could Brenda Blethyn leave Vera?

Unlike other long-running dramas like Silent Witness which have continued after many regular cast-members have left, Vera is named after the titular character. The show wouldn’t be the same without DCI Stanhope as she is the main focus of the ITV drama, as well as of the Ann Cleeves books that inspired the series. So fans might be astonished - and more than a little sad - to learn that it’s perfectly possible Brenda could leave Vera as she’s revealed that she almost did before agreeing to film Vera season 13.

According to Express.co.uk, Brenda explained that she came back to film Vera season 13 thanks to the return of former regular cast member David Leon. He played Vera Stanhope’s first sergeant, DS Joe Ashworth, who is still a primary character in Ann Cleeves’s book series.

David departed Vera after season 4 and he was replaced by Kenny Doughty who played Joe's successor, DS Aiden Healy. We saw Kenny Doughty leave Vera in the 2023 Christmas special, The Rising Tide, whilst David returned from season 13 episode 1 as now-DI Ashworth.

"After we filmed The Rising Tide at the end of 2022 I didn’t want to do anymore without Kenny Doughty, who had decided to leave. But I said, ‘I’ll think about it if you can see if David Leon is available to return as Joe Ashworth.’ And so they did and here I am,” Brenda said.

She described herself as “broken-hearted” when David Leon left Vera and “equally overjoyed” when she heard the great news that he was coming back. Brenda expressed her belief that “the relationship between Vera and Joe worked so well” as they have “all of that early history together.”

She also stated categorically, “I wouldn’t have continued if David had not agreed to come back. I just didn’t want to start another board game with somebody else when I know I’m not going to do many more. And who would want to do it anyway?”

Thankfully for fans, David’s return meant that we’ve got to enjoy Vera season 13 which has provided not only some brilliantly crafted storylines, but a chance to revisit the dynamic between Vera and Joe. But Brenda’s remarks about being uncertain about coming back and her suggestion that she already knows she’s “not going to do many more” indicate that she will leave at some point, even if we are treated to another season of Vera.

If Brenda does leave, either after Vera season 13 or at some point in the future if Vera season 14 does end up being announced, then it seems likely that this could also mean the end of the ITV show. This would truly be the end of an era, though at least fans will have so many amazing storylines and heart-warming moments to look back on - plus plenty of episodes to re-watch.

Until any more information is announced, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed that there will be another season of Vera announced and that the season 13 finale won’t be the last we see of DCI Stanhope and her team.

Vera season 13 continues at 8pm on Sunday 21st January on ITV1 and will be available after broadcast on ITVX. All episodes of Vera seasons 1-12 can be watched now via ITVX.