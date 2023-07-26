Will there be a Barbie movie sequel? Greta Gerwig just had her say

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Greta Gerwig, who directed 'Barbie,' just weighed in on whether or not there will be a sequel to the blockbuster hit film.

After bringing in $350 million its opening weekend at the box office, the Barbie movie is the most talked about film of the summer - aside from, of course, Oppenheimer, which also smashed at the box office.

All of this "Barbie World" hubbub is causing fans to wonder - will there be a Barbie movie sequel - or could this be the end for Barbie and her friends?

To ease the inquisitive tension, director of the movie Greta Gerwig just let us in on the answer to this highly debated query.

While Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz previously told Time that the toy company is down to make "more 'Barbie' movies," but Greta Gerwig has some hesitation.

"I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea, and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did," she told the New York Times in an interview following the film's release.

Unfortunately, she doesn't see a Barbie sequel in store for her in the near future, saying she's totally at "zero" - even with that crazy and emotional ending she gave the film.

"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero," she said.

However, just because Greta specifically doesn't want to direct a sequel doesn't mean there would never be one. In fact, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone previously has shared his loud approval of the Barbie film, and Greta wouldn't be opposed to passing the baton off to him. Perhaps, Greta noted, Sylvester could also play a version of Ken - and we must say, he totally does have the right Kenergy.

"You never know! Or that he's going to direct it. I mean, he's welcome to it. It would be an honor. It would be such an honor," Greta said to Uproxx.

And, while Greta is a no (for now), Margot Robbie, who starred as Barbie and helped produce the film with her production company, Lucky Chap, has said there have been a few conversations about a sequel.

"It could go a million different directions from this point," Margot said in that same interview with Time.

She did note, though, that she believes films tend to "fall into a trap" if you're setting them up for a sequel. "You fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," she said.

No need to worry, though Barbie fans - there's plenty of Barbie content to go around, whether you're interested in dressing in Barbiecore looks this summer, or going to see the movie a dozen times (don't worry, we're not judging).