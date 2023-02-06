Why was Beyoncé late for the Grammys and miss her first award?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Turns out, celebrities also get stuck in traffic and end up being late for work-related affairs.

Beyoncé, who back in April wore Tiffany & Co's most expensive diamond necklace, actually missed her first award of the night at the 2023 Grammys because in a Los Angeles traffic jam just outside of the Crypto.com Arena where the event was held. Talk about relatable problems.

The award show's host, Trevor Noah, actually opened the night explaining that Queen Bey and her husband Jay Z were running late but on their way in - a fact that was on everyone's mind when Beyonce's Cuff It won in the best R&B song category.

The artist wasn't there yet to walk up on stage and formally accept the prize, so Nile Rodgers and Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant did so on her behalf (they both worked on the track with her).

"So for real, Beyoncé is on her way," Trevor explained to the audience after Nile and Terius gave their speech. "The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA is that everyone can be here, the downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic."

(Image credit: Handout / Handout / Getty Images)

The award was Beyoncé's third win of the night (the first two, one for best dance/electronic recording for Break My Soul and the other for best traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off the Sofa, were not televised) and officially put her in the running to make music history.

As noted by Trevor after Beyoncé's third win, the artist officially tied with George Solti for the most Grammys won of all time at a pretty staggering 31.

Later on during the proceedings, Beyoncé actually broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time when she nabbed the trophy for best dance/electronic album for her latest work, Renaissance.

The crowd went wild after presenter James Corden announced the win.

"Well, this is an honor," James said after opening the envelope with the artist's name on it. "We are all witnessing history tonight. Breaking the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. Be up standing and show your respect, it's Renaissance [by] Beyoncé."

The 41-year-old icon, who was in attendance with her husband Jay Z, proceeded to the stage to accept the honor.

"hank you so much, I’m trying not to be too emotional and just receive this night," Beyoncé said with her award in hand, thanking the most important people in her life, including her parents, her husband, her children and her uncle Johnny. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys."

But that wasn't the only record that Beyoncé broke last night.

In fact, heading into the ceremony with nine nominations for the year, she was already recognized for the most number of Grammy nominations of all time, actually tying with her husband Jay Z at 88 each. With her 28 wins before last night, she was also the most awarded female artist in the ceremony's history - in part thanks to the prizes she won as a member of Destiny's Child back in the day.

Late or not, Beyoncé, who made a rare statement to thank fans for their "love and protection" following Renaissance album leak this past summer, clearly showed up - and then some! - last night.

Congratulations, Queen Bey!