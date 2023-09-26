Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off as Alison Hammond replaces him as host?
Here's why Matt Lucas has left The Great British Bake Off as the fourteenth season kicks off
The Great British Bake Off is back! But fans are wondering 'Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?' Here's what you need to know about the host's departure from the show...
The Great British Bake Off 2023 starts tonight at 8pm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and fans cannot wait to meet Bake Off contestants of 2023! However, a familiar face is missing from the show and fans can't help but wonder- Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off? Here's what you need to know...
Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?
At the end of season 13 of The Great British Bake Off, Matt Lucas stepped back from the show. On Instagram, the star explained, "Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects."
"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent. I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"
Noel Fielding wished his co-presenter all the best and commented on the post, "Totally respect your decision Matt! But I will miss your spark in the tent and I will miss you channelling other characters at the drop of a hat like your brilliant Boris Johnson. I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness. I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings snd I will miss us giggling like naughty school boys when Paul says 'Eggy' in his Scouse accent."
"You were so lovely to work with and so kind to the bakers. Have fun on your next adventure and remember 'It’s all about the show stopper' 😂 x x x Was a pleasure for me to work with such a wonderful comic talent and a lovely man to boot xx Look forward to your next adventures as a friend and a fan x," Noel concluded.
Noel has been a host on the show for seven years and has worked with both Matt Lucas and Sandi Toksvig as co-hosts. He now is set to co-host the show with Alison Hammond. Speaking to The Guardian, Noel Fielding spoke about Matt's replacement, Alison Hammond, being a 'breath of fresh air' and how well she had adjusted to joining the Bake Off family.
"She brings an energy that’s infectious. Paul has been on the show since the beginning. Me and Prue [Leith] have been here for seven years, unbelievably. When someone new comes in, it’s like seeing Christmas all over again through your children’s eyes. Alison’s arrival has given us a reboot. Everyone raised their game. This is the best series in years," Noel said.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
