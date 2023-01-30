Why did Lucille leave Call the Midwife, where has she gone and was season 12 the last we'll see of the fan-favorite nurse?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you shed a tear as you watched Lucille leave Call the Midwife you might just be hoping that this won’t be the last you’ll see of her in the BBC drama.

From the tragedy of the Call the Midwife train crash and the uncertainty over who died in Call the Midwife last year, it’s perhaps no surprise that season 12 has already delivered some powerful and emotional scenes. But one of the saddest moments of all so far in the new series surely has to be the moment Lucille left Call the Midwife in episode 2. Popular nurse Lucille Anderson bid farewell to Nonnatus House, Poplar and her husband Cyril Robinson - not to mention fans at home - after experiencing some shattering moments.

But why did Lucille leave Call the Midwife, what happened to her and could she be back? We reveal what we know so far about her exit and future in the show…

*Warning: spoilers ahead*

Why did Lucille leave Call the Midwife and what happened to her?

From why Douglas Henshall is leaving after Shetland season 7 to why Jimmy left Yellowstone, the departure of a fan-favorite actor and character often ignites curiosity. So it’s perhaps no surprise that some fans might be wondering - why did Lucille leave Call the Midwife? Sadly, the answer isn’t one specific thing but a combination of tragic events that lead to her traveling to Jamaica.

Having been part of the show since 2018, Nurse Lucille Anderson really made an impact and in the 2021 Christmas Special tied the knot with Cyril Robinson. But in the new season of Call the Midwife, Lucille’s storyline took a heart-wrenching turn.

After experiencing a devastating miscarriage, Lucille and Cyril were struggling to conceive again and outside of their personal heartache things weren’t any easier for the couple. In the aftermath Enoch Powell’s "Rivers of Blood speech" which criticised immigration to Britain, especially from Commonwealth Countries, Lucille faced horrific abuse.

Everything began to weigh heavily on her mental health until Lucille reached a point where it all seemed too much. This led her to seek medical help and Dr Turner advised her to rest, diagnosing her as being at the point of a nervous breakdown.

Her devoted husband then dipped into their savings to purchase an open ticket to Jamaica so that she could rest with her much-missed family there.

Some have asked about Lucille’s journey this season, I guess this is what I hope we hold onto…Episode 2 tonight pic.twitter.com/qfiN2hPKNVJanuary 8, 2023 See more

Taking to Twitter following the moment fans saw Lucille leave Call the Midwife in season 12, her actor Leonie Elliot expressed how “deeply” she cares about her character. She also expressed her hope that people can show kindness and understanding towards each other, as “many” have similar stories to Lucille.

“This season was incredibly difficult to film. Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life. I care about her deeply,” she declared. “Many share her story of miscarriage and depression, and many share her experience of abuse, racial or otherwise. Many of us face mental health challenges, I hope we can continue to love one another, support and listen to each other. Look after yourselves and each other."

Is Lucille left Call the Midwife for good?

Given the impact Lucille and her poignant exit storyline had upon the viewers watching at home it’s perhaps only natural to hope that although we saw Lucille leave Call the Midwife, she’s not really gone for good. Ultimately, we don’t know if the character will come back at some point. However, the latest episode of the new series of the long-running drama definitely seemed to hint that Lucille won’t be back in Poplar or at Nonnatus House anytime soon.

At first, the opposite looked to be true as Cyril expressed his belief that his wife would soon be “booking her flight home soon” after being asked how she was getting on by Mrs Wallace.

Apparently, she sounded as though she was “on top of the world” in the letter she’d recently sent home to him. But unfortunately, his optimism didn’t last long.

“Her sister said she took a job at the town hospital so she could pay her way at her parents’ home,” Cyril told Violet, before revealing that Lucille had then been offered a sister’s position on the maternity ward.

“And she - she never told you?” Violet asked. “She never mentioned it in any of her letters?”

Cyril might not have answered but his silence certainly spoke volumes. He went on to explain that he’d been told by her sister that Lucille had agreed to stay on in that position for six months, meaning she won’t be back in Poplar for at least that long.

The shock had made him re-evaluate his marriage and Cyril disclosed how he had come to wonder if there was “more wrong than [he] knew in the marriage” and between them over the past 18 months since they tied the knot.

Despite reassurances from Reggie and Violet, the conversation was left with Cyril still pretty downhearted about the state of his marriage and the possibility that Lucille won’t come back. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she won’t *ever* have an emotional reunion with Cyril.

It’s also clear that playing Lucille is something that means so much to her actor Leonie Elliot. Her emotional words after fans saw Lucille leave Call the Midwife could perhaps suggest that it’s at least possible she might want to resume the role given how much she cares about her. But what we’ve seen and heard so far in Call the Midwife season 23 does seem to indicate that fans shouldn’t expect to see Lucille back imminently after all she’s been through.

