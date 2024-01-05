How to watch Call the Midwife from anywhere in the world for free

Settling down to watch Call the Midwife is many people’s idea of a treat and with season 13 drawing closer you might be tempted to re-watch your favourite past seasons too.

Returning on 7th January following on from a brilliant festive special, Call the Midwife season 13 is set to return to the daily lives and work of our favourite midwives in 1969. There are set to be new characters joining after the heartbreak fans felt when we watched Lucille leave last season. Creator and writer of the BBC show Heidi Thomas has also teased that the time period will see “change and challenge” affect the lives of those at Nonnatus House.

Ahead of this new series many of us might be eager to watch Call the Midwife from the beginning on a cold winter evening. Anticipation has certainly been building and we have all the details on how to watch Call the Midwife in the UK and beyond.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam)

How to watch Call the Midwife

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: Call the Midwife season 13 airs Sunday 7th January, 20:00pm GMT (15:00pm ET/ 12:00am PT) Channel: BBC One Stream: BBC iPlayer (free UK streaming service) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

If you’re a UK-based fan of the long-running drama then it’s incredibly easy to watch Call the Midwife from the beginning for free simply by heading to BBC iPlayer. Currently all episodes of Call the Midwife seasons 1-12, including some pretty emotional and heart-warming Christmas specials, are available on the BBC’s streaming service. This means you can enjoy the show from the very beginning whenever you like and the same will be true when Call the Midwife season 13 premieres on Sunday, 7th January at 8pm on BBC One.

The show will will continue to air in this scheduling slot for the entirety of the eight episode season, with each episode becoming available on BBC iPlayer afterwards. So whether you want to watch Call the Midwife as a Sunday evening routine or wait and watch season 13 all in one go, BBC One and BBC iPlayer are the places to go.

How to watch Call the Midwife in the US

If you want to watch Call the Midwife in the US then this is slightly more complicated depending on which seasons you want to enjoy and isn’t always free. Seasons 1-12 are available on Netflix US which will require a Netflix subscription, but if you want to watch Call the Midwife season 13 then you’ll need to watch on PBS.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston)

The new series of Call the Midwife will premiere on PBS on 17th March 2024 on Sundays and they’ll be available to stream for free from the day they air until 28th May, 2024. If you’re a PBS Passport member, which requires a donation to your local station to qualify for this, then you will be able to stream each episode four weeks earlier

How to watch Call the Midwife from anywhere

If you’re a citizen of the UK on vacation or working overseas but want to re-watch your favourite Call the Midwife moments or simply enjoy season 13 when it premieres, then you can still watch Call the Midwife just as you would at home with BBC iPlayer. All you need is a VPN, a piece of software which allows you to change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: