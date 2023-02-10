Who is the new girl in You season 4 and what’s the full cast lineup?
Hello, all of you - here's what we know about the new cast of You season 4
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
You season 4 has officially hit our screens - here's what to know about who's who in the cast, including the new girl everyone has questions about.
As indicated by the You season four trailer, Joe Goldberg has officially moved across the pond from the glamorous California suburbs over to London. You season four, which aired on February 9, is already turning heads among fans of the previous three seasons - and although Joe has moved across the world, he continues to indulge in his usual creepy antics.
Our You season 3 recap discusses the tumultuous season in more detail in which Joe kills his wife Love Quinn, and has taken a job at a university as a literature professor.
But read on to find out more about the season four cast of You, including who's returned and who's new to the series - and don't worry, there are no major spoilers ahead.
Who returned to the cast for season 4 of You?
Penn Badgley returns to You season four in all of his Joe Goldberg glory - after all, it wouldn't be You without Penn's legendary, cryptic "Hello, you" line. Aside from Penn Badgley, we also continue to see Tati Gabrielle reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, the library assistant Joe hopelessly falls for in season three.
Who's new to the season 4 cast of You?
Season four of You has welcomed a particularly large group of newcomers - which makes a lot of sense, seeing as Joe has moved across the world to live among the Brits.
In season four, viewers can expect to see a host of new faces in Joe's life, including Stephan Hagan as Malcom, a fellow professor (albeit, a pompous one) at the university. He introduces Joe to some of his other friends, including Adam, an American boy hailing from rich parents, played by White Lotus season one actor, Lukas Gage. Adam is dating Lady Phoebe, a rich influencer - but it becomes hazy as to whether Adam really loves Phoebe, or if he's just using her for her fame and money.
Other important cast members include:
- Sophie, played by Niccy Lin
- Simon, played by Aidan Cheng
- Roald, played by Ben Wiggins
- Rhys Montrose, played by Ed Speleers
- Gemma, played by Eve Austin
Who are Joe's new romantic prospects in season 4?
Unfortunately, in true Joe Goldberg fashion, Joe has his sights set on romancing multiple women. Aside from Marienne, who he is ultimately chasing through London, he comes across Malcolm's girlfriend Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie. Joe's flat is directly across from Malcolm's, so he can see right into their living room - and he develops an obsession with the self-assured Kate, spying on her across the alleyway through his window.
We also meet Nadia, played by Amy-Leigh Hickman, a student of Joe's in his "American Iconoclasts" lecture. We've seen Joe develop a soft spot for younger people in previous seasons (Paco, his son Henry, Ellie), so it stands to reason that perhaps Nadia could become a main character in Joe's life. Although, it's worth noting that Nadia, who is very outspoken and self-assured, is older and wiser than his past connections, and may be able to see through Joe's devious plans.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Harry's great-aunt Princess Margaret once gave him this 'cold-blooded' Christmas gift
In Spare, Prince Harry remembers the time his great-aunt Princess Margaret gave him a pen with a rubber fish wrapped around it
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
Queen Camilla receives very special note with important invitation for Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla was asked to pass on a special invitation to Princess Charlotte
By Caitlin Elliott • Published