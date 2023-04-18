Who is Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant and how long have they been together?

Keanu Reeves may be loved by many, but his heart is taken by one and only, his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. But how long have the couple been together?

Much to the disappointment of his die-hard fans, Keanu Reeves of Matrix and John Wick fame was recently spotted holding hands and sharing sweet kisses with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at the MOCA Gala.

The normally private pair made their red carpet debut only last year, but speculation about their relationship began long before when he brought Alexandra to the LACMA Art + Film Gala back in 2019. All the secrecy shrouding their relationship has left fans with questions; who is Alexandra Grant and how long has she been dating Keanu Reeves? Wonder no more as we explore the pair's professional exploits and decode their relationship timeline.

Who is Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant?

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant is a 49-year-old visual artist who explores the use of text and language in various media. Her work has been exhibited across the world and she has used her success to also become a publisher and philanthropist. While she proclaims herself to be a 'Los Angeles native', Alexandra was actually born in Ohio but found her success in the Californian city.

Alexandra has made a name for herself through a series of highly successful and critically-acclaimed creative projects since she graduated from Swarthmore College in 1994 with a BA in history and studio art. She is acclaimed for her use of language and exchanges with writers. She is especially regarded for her collaborative ventures which have seen her joining forces with literary pioneers to illustrate their works and use them as inspiration for her sculpture, painting, drawing, and video works. In fact, one of the first collaborations that brought her worldwide recognition in the industry was in conjunction with her future partner, Keanu Reeves. The artist illustrated Reeves' book Ode to Happiness and the pair have since collaborated on several projects.

In 2008, Grant founded the philanthropic project, GrantLOVE, which produces and sells original art to help fund artist projects and non-profit arts organizations.

How did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant meet?

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant reportedly first met back in 2009 at a dinner party though no evidence of their relationship before 2011, when they collaborated on a picture book together, exists. In 2011, the pair worked together on a grown-up's picture book, Ode to Happiness, in which Keanu's poetry was published alongside Alexandra's artwork. The book was a massive success, prompting the duo to publish a second book together, Shadows, in 2016.

Similar to their first book, Shadows featured a collection of dark silhouetted images that Alexandra had taken of Keanu alongside poetry written by the John Wick actor. Following the book's release, Alexandra spoke highly of her future boyfriend Keanu to the LA Times, "No one can move the way he can. He's a really extreme performer. That's a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions."

Furthering their professional relationship, the success of their first two books led the pair to found a publishing company together, X Artists’ Books, in 2017. The company focuses on 'unusual collaborations' and books that 'don’t really have a place because they’re between genres'.

How long have Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant been dating?

It is unknown exactly how long Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating, but they first went public with their relationship in 2019. Their history together began way before 2019, but there are no solid details to suggest they were dating before that time apart from one source who told Us Weekly in 2019 that the couple had “been dating for years” and that “it wasn’t a secret.”

The pair have been incredibly low-key about their relationship, with Keanu being well-known for prioritizing his privacy and keeping intimate and personal details out of the public sphere. Despite this, both Keanu and Alexandra have revealed sweet little tidbits about their love for each other in various interviews, and relationship burnout doesn't feature for a second.

In an interview with People, Keanu was asked to describe his 'last moment of bliss,' and responded with a heartwarming comment that reveals his love language, "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

During a 2020 interview with Vogue, Alexandra was slightly more coy when asked about how she fell in love with Keanu. She expertly dodged questions about whether she would consider marrying the actor, saying, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

Are Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant married?

No, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are not married, but they could be in the near future. Just last year, a source told to US Weekly, “The word among his circle is that a proposal will likely happen at some point. But he’s not in a rush and doesn’t need a piece of paper to know Alexandra is the one for him. They’re soulmates and totally committed to the long term, and after all this time together it just keeps getting sweeter.”

Similarly, in March 2021 another source told US Weekly that the couple's relationship was strong and that they were both incredibly happy together. They said, “Keanu and Alexandra are head over heels for each other. They fit together perfectly, and he really fawns over her when they’re together.”

While he has not recently expressed any desire to marry, back in 2006, before he had even met Alexandra, Keanu spoke to Parade about the idea of marriage. He said, “I’m trying not to be alone so much. And man, it’s a struggle. I want to get married. I want to have kids. That’s at the top of the mountain. I’ve got to climb the mountain first. I’ll do it. Just give me some time.”