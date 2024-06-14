The ink may still be drying on the latest Lady Whistledown column, but viewers are already wondering what will happen in future seasons of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton lovers were finally able to enjoy the final four episodes of season three when they landed on Netflix this week - prompting more questions about the fate of the Bridgerton children.

With each series following a different Bridgerton sibling, fans are now curious about which suitor will win Hyacinth’s heart - and the answer is already available to read in the Bridgerton book series. Warning, Bridgerton spoilers ahead!

Who does Hyacinth marry in the Bridgerton books?

Netflix's Bridgerton draws heavy inspiration from the best-selling books by Julia Quinn, which followed the fortunes and scandalous lives of the Bridgerton family.

In the seventh book, entitled It’s In His Kiss, readers learn that Hyacinth has struggled to find a husband after four years on the marriage market.

With several failed proposals behind her, the Bridgeton family become increasingly concerned about their "fiendishly smart" and "devilishly outspoken" sibling.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Noting her beautiful chestnut brown hair and green-ish blue eyes, Lady Danbury suggests her grandson, Gareth St Claire, as a potential suitor.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given that the pair have known each other for years and that he is Gregory Bridgerton’s best friend, Hyacinth isn’t convinced by the match. That is until she and Gareth unite for a daring jewellery heist.

As they become close and work to translate a diary left by Gareth’s Italian grandmother, their feelings only grow.

The romance novel ends with Gareth asking Hyacinth’s older brother Anthony for her hand, with the pair eventually marrying and having two children.

Bridgerton: It's In His Kiss by Julia Quinn | £19.19 at Amazon



Julia Quinn's seventh novel in the series that inspired Netflix's Bridgerton series is available at Amazon now. This one follows Hyacinth's love story.

Will Hyacinth be the main character in Bridgerton season four?

Back in 2021, Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton would be renewed for seasons three and four.

However, it is unlikely that Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the main character in season four - as she will be around 12-years-old this season.

Instead, Benedict Bridgerton, who the focus of book three, An Offer From A Gentleman, has been tipped as the next Bridgerton brother to have romance played out on screen.

Given how heavily he is featured in the latest season and that his love story comes before Colin and Penelope’s in the Bridgerton books, it is likely that his romance will be at the centre of series four.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When will the fourth season of Bridgerton be released?

Sadly, viewers will have to wait until 2026 for the next series of the period drama.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton show runner Jess Brownell explained, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, then they have to be edited, then they have to be dubbed into every language.

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range."