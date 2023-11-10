Which of Robbie Williams' songs did Guy Chambers write? and why did he and Robbie split?

After watching Netflix's Robbie Williams, fans want to know which of Robbie Williams' songs Guy Chambers wrote and why he and Robbie split.

Netflix's Robbie Williams was released this week, and fans were intrigued by the many of the relationships shown in the show. In particular, fans wanted to know about Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton's brief relationship, and Robbie and Ayda Field's marriage. Many were also intrigued by the relationship between Robbie and his co-writer and producer, Guy Chambers. Guy was introduced in the first episode as Robbie explained he needed 'help with the thoughts and melodies in my head'.

Robbie in 2023 reflected on how they met and said, "There was a list of people that was sent to me, and one was Guy Chambers and I went 'him'. He was a jobby musician considering becoming a teacher because things were drying up. Apart from the leak that he had in his roof - and couldn't pay to be fixed. So we really needed each other." The duo collaborated for a long time but which songs and albums did Guy work on? Here's what you need to know...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Which of Robbie Williams' songs did Guy Chambers write?

Guy Chambers co-wrote a number of Robbie Williams' most famous tracks, including 'Rock DJ', 'Feel', 'Millennium', 'Let Me Entertain You', and 'Angels'.

Guy and Robbie first worked together on Robbie's 1997 debut album, Life Thru A Lens. They then worked on four other albums together; I've Been Expecting You, Sing When You're Winning, Swing When You're Winning and Escapology.

However, after Escapology which was released in 2002, both Robbie and Guy went on to work with other writers and artists for a decade. In 2013, they reunited for Swings Both Ways, and again for The Heavy Entertainment Show in 2017 and The Christmas Present in 2019. But why did the dynamic duo split for such a long time?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why did Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers split?

The second episode of Robbie Williams, explored Guy Chambers and Robbie Williams' fallout, with Robbie suggesting that it was his pursuit of independence that led to their split. In the episode Guy said of his working relationship with Robbie, "I think it's difficult when I'm back in London and he's here (the US) and we've got all that sea between us. It's hard to know where he is right now. It's hard to communicate with him these days."

Present-day Robbie then said in the doc, "It started when I wrote 'Come Undone' and I knew this was a great tune. I took it into Guy and he goes, 'Mm, it's not very good.' And I'm like, 'Oh, we've got a problem. This is a problem.'"

The tape then showed them arguing about lyrics in the studio and Robbie explained, "I had a meeting with Guy and said 'Look, I want you to come on tour with me as a thank you, but this is the last album we're gonna do together.' And he melted. And now there's a different Guy, maybe there's a different me too."

It was also reported at the time that another factor in their fallout was a clash over a deal with Robbie's label EMI. The 2004 biography, Feel: Robbie Williams, by Chris Heath, claims that Guy asked for an unreasonable increase of profits. Other reports also said that Guy was working with Gary Barlow, much to Robbie's dismay.

Guy Chambers's statement to the press at the time read, "Guy has decided to work with other people and on other projects. He feels he cannot commit to working exclusively with Robbie. After six years and five albums, he feels it is time to move on."