Where was The Woman In White on Netflix filmed? The spooky period drama's filming locations revealed

The Woman In White is a dark, gothic tale on Netflix that has been a terrifying period drama fans. With its eerie Victorian homes and moody landscapes, viewers have been keen to know where the series was filmed.

The BBC series, which is based on a classic Wilkie Collins novel, revolves around Walter Hartright (Ben Hardy) who is haunted by the the titular woman in white.

Following their initial ghostly encounter on Hampstead Heath, the young teacher moves to rural Cumbria where he slowly begins to unravel the mystery.

As the claustrophobia sets in, it becomes clear that Walter should have never stayed in Limmeridge House. After gripping Netflix viewers with its spooky storyline, fans of The Woman In White are now wondering more about its eery filming locations.

Where was The Woman In White filmed?

The Woman in White was mostly filmed in Northern Ireland, with the area around Belfast doubling for some of the show's most iconic locations.

With settings including a smog-filled London, a Victorian asylum and the Cumbrian countryside, the production team had to use multiple locations to bring the gothic tale to life.

The production crew even used two residents as the backdrop for Limmeridge House, which included Florence Court and Dundarave House.

Despite the huge distance between the two properties, with one being in the Republic of Ireland and one in Northern Ireland, it looks seamless on-screen.

For those who are curious, the majority of exterior shots were filmed at the 18th-century Florence Court and it is one of many National Trust locations used in the drama.

(Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Dundarave House in Northern Ireland provided the lavish interior for the fictional Limmeridge House.

If that wasn’t forbidding enough, Narrow Water Castle was used as the basis for Blackwater Park and the home of the sinister Sir Percival Glyde (played by Dougray Scott).

It's hardly surprising as the castle has hardly changed over its lengthy history, with its ornate stained glass and hand-painted wallpaper on display in The Woman In White.

Campbell College, a historic all-boys school, was also used in the period drama and doubled as the fear-inducing asylum.

(Image credit: BBC)

While there is a lingering sense of tension in these scenes, members of the crew were really under pressure as they had to film over the school's Easter break.

Of course, the gothic drama wouldn’t be complete without its graveyard scenes which add an otherworldly quality to the story.

If you are brave enough to visit this spine-chilling location, it was Old Maghera Church in the village of Dundrum that provided the perfect misty and overgrown graveyard.

The Woman in White is available to stream on Netflix.