The Woman In White on Netflix: What is it based on and where have you seen the cast before?

The Woman in White has arrived on Netflix and viewers are keen to know all about what the spooky BBC drama is based on.

With its all-star cast, opulent costumes and stunning film locations, it’s no wonder that the mini-series has been such a hit with period drama fans.

The BBC series, that originally aired in 2018, has landed on Netflix and has got fans asking questions about the novel it's based on - and where they might've seen members of the cast before.

What is The Woman In White based on?

The Woman In White on Netflix is based on a 1859 Wilkie Collins novel which shares the same name.

Though the novel has been adapted in films and TV series previously, the 2018 adaptation that has landed on Netflix recently is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

Much like the original book, the story centres around enigmatic young teacher Walter Hartright (Ben Hardy) and the titular woman in white.

The series opens with Walter having a ghostly encounter, meeting the woman in white on Hampstead Heath.

Desperate to help her, it’s only later that the teacher discovers that she had escaped a psychiatric hospital.

As he is called to a teaching post in rural Cumbria though, Walter struggles to shake off the encounter.

Under the watchful eye of Mr Frederick Fairlie (Charles Dance), the young man discovers more about the mysterious young woman.

While Walter learns more about her connection with the village, he also discovers a surprising link between her and his pupils - Laura Fairlie (Olivia Vinall) and Marian Halcombe (Jessie Buckley).

With tensions growing between him and the residents of Limmeridge, including Sir Percival Glyde (Dougray Scott), it's a race to uncover the truth about the woman in white.

Who is in the cast of The Woman In White on Netflix?

As viewers binge their way through the BBC's The Woman In White on Neflix, many have noticed how many familiar faces appear in the historical miniseries.

In fact, fans have been scratching their heads, after seeing actor Ben Hardy as the lead protagonist Walter.

For those that have also been wondering where they’ve seen the actor before, he previously played Peter Beale in the long running soap, Eastenders.

Having played the iconic character, he has also starred in Call The Midwife and as Roger Taylor in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Upping the series’ creeping tension is Sir Charles Dance, who stars as Mr Frederick Fairlie in period drama.

A former Shakespearean actor, the 77-year-old has previously had roles in Gosford Park, The Imitation Game and Game of Thrones to name a few.

Meanwhile, Dougray Scott is the calculating Sir Percival Glyde in The Woman In White. After achieving heartthrob status with his nineties and noughties blockbusters, he’s appeared in taut dramas like Vigil and The Replacement.

It’s also worth noting that Wicked Little Letter star Jessie Buckley also appears in the series, having made a name for herself in period dramas like War & Peace.

The Woman In White is available to stream now on Netflix.