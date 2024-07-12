It was the darkly comic thriller we couldn’t get enough of, now We Hunt Together is back for a second season - and viewers are desperate to know more about the crime drama's filming locations.

Tracking a killer across a sprawling metropolis isn’t easy, especially for DI Jackson Mendy (Babou Ceesay) and DS Lola Franks (Eve Myles).

Despite being suspected of killing her boyfriend, psychopath Freddy Lane is now free and her cat-and-mouse games continue in the latest series.

And with TV fans having been wondering lately about where The Trouble With Maggie Cole is filmed and if The Night Caller is based on a true story, they're now keen to find out more about the filming locations for We Hunt Together.

Where is We Hunt Together filmed?

Despite being mainly set in London, producers of We Hunt Together used Newport as a double for the capital, given how expensive the city is to film in.

In fact, many of the exterior shots featured the Welsh city, as its architecture and busy streets are strikingly similar to London’s.

Appearing on This Morning, We Hunt Together actress Eve Myles revealed this surprising fact and told fans, "We've used Newport in particular this time round for a lot of the exteriors and it's cut beautifully.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Welsh star added, "We've got a lot of exteriors in London that we've done as well... but it's cut fantastically well into the architecture into Newport.

"It's the magic of TV, it's really exciting when that happens."

However, London was used as a filming location for some parts of the show.

(Image credit: BBC/Showtime)

The city’s East End became an essential location during filming for the second season of We Hunt Together.

While they might not be instantly recognisable on camera, Dalston, Mile End and Bethnal Green were all used.

Though the show uses the winding streets to heighten the tension between the detective and Freddy Lane (Hermione Corfield), there were scenes filmed in Essex's Epping Forest as well.

There is also a blink and you’ll miss it appearance from Alexandra Palace, which occurred during the first episode of We Hunt Together.

Having been transformed into a music venue in recent years, the former royal residence made the perfect location for a nightclub. Sadly, viewers only get a glimpse of the toilets during this episode.

Despite its darkly funny tone, the show does have more glamorous filming locations - such as Rivoli Ballroom. One of the UK premiere ballroom, this 50’s style setting has been used in countless film and TV productions.

While filming locations have been largely kept under wraps for the second season, viewers will have to watch to see if their favourite London local made it into the series.

We Hunt Together is now available to stream on iPlayer.