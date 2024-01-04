Where is Oscar Pistorius now and where to watch documentaries about his trial as he is released from prison

Oscar Pistorius is set to leave prison on January 5th, 2024, more than a decade after he shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp dead.

On February 13th 2013, South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp after claiming he thought she was an intruder who was hiding in the bathroom. He was swiftly arrested and spent the last decade in prison after being found guilty of culpable homicide.

This Friday, on January 5th, 2024, he will be released from prison and will enter back into society and the spotlight more than a decade after Reeva's death. Oscar will be out of prison but will be subject to parole terms until the expiration of his sentence in December 2029.

Where is Oscar Pistorius now?

Oscar Pistorius served his sentence at two prisons; the high-security Kgosi Mampuru jail and from 2016, the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, which is reportedly better suited for prisoners with disabilities. He was granted parole on November 24th, which will take effect on January 5th.

Although he will no longer be an inmate, he will still be under close supervision and subject to strict parole conditions. On Wednesday, the Department of Correctional Services said that Oscar will not be allowed to consume alcohol or conduct media interviews when he is released.

Where to watch documentaries about the Oscar Pistorius trial

Oscar Pistorius: Track star on trial (2023)

This hour-long documentary is available to view on Amazon Prime. The show focuses on the trial that followed after Reeva's death.

The description reads, "Paralympic runner, Oscar Pistorius received worldwide attention for his athletic achievements, but on Valentine's Day 2013, all eyes were on him for another reason; for shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. This documentary follows the trial."

My Name is Reeva (2022)

My Name is Reeva is a three-episode-long documentary series that focuses on Reeva Steenkamp's parents' loss of their daughter and their confrontation with their daughter's killer.

The description for the show reads, "Paralympian Oscar Pistorius fatally shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Almost a decade later, Reeva's parents prepare to confront their daughter's murderer. Part of True Crime on Channel 4."

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius (2020)

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius was first released on ESPN in 2020 and the season is Available to buy on Amazon Prime for £4.99. The description for this series simply reads, "When South Africans woke up on 14 February 2013, they could not have seen what was coming. Oscar Pistorius, one of their country’s most popular sportsmen and a figure of inspiration, had shot dead his girlfriend, model and paralegal Reeva Steenkamp."

A trailer for the four-part documentary caused a great deal of controversy when it was released on the BBC as they were accused of portraying Oscar as a victim. A Guardian critic stated that the film itself was not much better than the trailer and failed to really mention Reeva Steenkamp and instead focused on Oscar's early childhood trauma.