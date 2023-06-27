When does 'Yellowstone' season 5 return?

Folks are wondering when season 5 of Yellowstone will return - plus if Kevin Costner will be returning. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming part 2 of season 5 of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone fans can finally rejoice - we finally have a date for when part 2 of season 5 will be returning to our screens.

After part 1 finished airing in November 2022, fans expected that part 2 would follow shortly after - but were disappointed to find that it would be hitting our screens a bit further in the future than anticipated.

Luckily for fans, the Paramount fan-favorite series just confirmed when it will be returning for the final installment of the Dutton family story. Keep reading to find out more.

(Image credit: Paramount)

According to Variety, we'll get to see the Dutton family story come to a close in November 2023 - mere months away. Originally, Paramount had noted that the show was supposed to return in summer 2023, but due to complications (namely, the much-discussed alleged feud between the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and star of the show, Kevin Costner), they had to push filming back.

How many episodes will there be in part 2?

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Taylor Sheridan hinted that what was anticipated to be a six-episode second part of season 5 could potentially be expanded to a whopping 10 episodes.

“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” Taylor said. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.” And thank God, because we have so many unanswered questions. For example, did Rip die? We're on the edge of our seats waiting to find out.

This will, however, be the end of the Yellowstone series - but not to worry - fans can still anticipate new seasons of the franchise's two spin-offs, 1883 and 1923.

Will Kevin Costner be coming back as John Dutton for the second half of season 5?

It still is unclear whether Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Costner would return to the final part of the series due to the aforementioned feud, which mainly sparked due to scheduling conflicts on Kevin's side.

In that same Hollywood Reporter interview Taylor said that there are currently ongoing conversations to figure out how to get the team to wrap up John Dutton's storyline, but the scripts are not yet completed. Taylor did say he was “disappointed” about how John Dutton’s character arc would finalize, though.

But if we know one thing, it's that John will definitely not be killed off in a car crash. "I don’t do f--k-you car crashes," he said. "Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling."