When does Succession season 4 start, who is returning to the cast and is there a trailer?

A dramatic trailer for Succession season 4 has dropped, which means the return of the backstabbing Roy family is getting closer. But when is the new series returning and what will happen? Here’s what we know…

One of TVs most dysfunctional families is back as Succession season 4 returns to our screens. Fans of the show will remember the last time we saw siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong), they had reunited in an attempt to take down their father Logan (Brian Cox) and the Roy empire.

But things didn’t go to plan after Logan got a tip-off from Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden), and swiftly put a stop to his children’s plans cutting them from the business.

So, as we get ready to watch another dramatic season ahead, here’s the release date, cast, trailer and predicted storyline…

WHEN DOES SUCCESSION SEASON 4 START?

It’s good news because over a year after airing their explosive season 3 finale, we don’t have to wait long until the new season of Succession starts.

It will be back on March 27, with Mark Mylod directing the first episodes. Production actually kicked off in June 2022, and the cast was spotted filming scenes on the streets of New York City in August. Jeremy was seen getting out of a luxury vehicle, dressed in a sharp blue suit and black sunglasses.

HOW MANY EPISODES OF SUCCESSION SEASON 4 ARE THERE?

There will be 10 episodes of the new series of Succession and they're sure to keep us on the edge of our seats. The first two seasons have earned 23 Emmy nominations and nine wins.

The second season also has seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. Season three, which premiered last October, has led awards including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble.

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF SUCCESSION 4?

Succession season 4 will of course see the return of our favorite Roy family, with Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy, Mackauley Culkin as Roman Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy and Alan Ruck as Connor Roy.

Nicholas Brun will return as Greg, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans and J.Smith Cameron as Gerri Kellman. Roy children’s mother Lady Caroline Collingwood will again be played by Harriet Walter and Alexander Skarsgård will be back as Lukas Matsson.

Fans will also get to know some brand new characters in the form of Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR SUCCESSION SEASON 4?

HBO has released a trailer for the new season of Succession and it's fair to say it's dramatic. It sees the family divide even more, with Logan refusing to even speak to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman.

Kendall is heard saying, “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor. A 500-foot reputational drop,” as he seemingly ropes Connor into his revenge plot.

Gerri and Kerry are also in the clip, while Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) are set to get married. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) then appears at the end, as he says to Greg, “Like Israel-Palestine, but harder. And much more important.”

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SUCCESSION SEASON 4?

The cast and crew aren’t giving anything away, so very little is known about the plot. The official synopsis reads, “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

HOW CAN I WATCH SUCCESSION SEASON 4?

Succession is a HBO original and will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US. A subscription to HBO Max costs $14.99 a month without ads (or $9.99 a month with ads).

For viewers in the UK, they will be able to watch on Sky Atlantic, as well as streaming service NOW.