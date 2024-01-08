What was Jo Koy's Barbie joke at the Golden Globes and what did he say about Taylor Swift?

Jo Koy's Barbie joke at the Golden Globes fell flat as the comedian failed to impress viewers with his outdated comedy.

Last night the Golden Globe Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. While fans loved Gillian Anderson's 'vulva dress' and how Emily Blunt channelled Kate Middleton at the 2024 Golden Globes, many were left unimpressed by the slew of outdated jokes made at the expense of women from the show's host.

Jo Koy, the host of the Golden Globes, failed to impress fans as he made sexist jokes during his opening monologue last night. In his speech, the comedian said, "Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page, Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project. And Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies." The camera then panned to Greta Gerwig, who directed the Barbie film, whose face fell from excitement to disappointment when she heard this offensive joke.

Despite not getting many laughs, the comedian continued to make jokes about the Barbie movie. "I don’t want you guys to think that I’m a creep, It was kind of weird being attracted to a plastic doll, just something about your eyes, Ryan...it's not all about you Margot," he said. The camera panned to Ryan Gosling the actor who played Ken, who did not laugh at this joke which made homosexuality the punchline.

Jo then said, "The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from bad breasts, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call... 'character actor'."

This joke fell extremely flat which then led Jo to try and defend himself. "Some I wrote, some other people wrote," he said quickly. "Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up! You’re kidding me, right? Slow down! I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at."

However, the comedian didn't stop there when it came to offensive jokes. "We came on after a football doubleheader," Jo said. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

Cameras then panned to Taylor Swift who was expressionless and sipped her drink as she rose above this unimpressive joke made at her expense.

Despite the flat jokes from the host, the award winners made some hilarious gags while accepting awards and taking part in interviews. In one viral moment, Kieran Culkin from Succssion, accepted his award for best actor in a drama TV series. In his speech he shouted out a fellow nominee, Pedro Pascal, as he said, "Suck it Pedro," and then gestured to his award saying "Mine."

Another viral moment was when Cillian Murphy went on stage to collect his award for Oppenheimer with lipstick over his cheeks and nose. The star kissed his wife before going on stage but didn't worry about fully removing the lipstick left on his face before going to accept the award. Fans loved this sweet moment with Cillian's rarely-seen wife.