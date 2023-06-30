What happened to Madonna and is she out of hospital?

It was recently announced that Madonna had been admitted to hospital. Here's what you need to know about her recent health concerns, including how she is doing and exactly what happened to her.

Madonna's talent manager, Guy Oseary, announced on social media that the singer was in hospital and suffering from a 'serious bacterial infection'.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," read the post.

Daily Mail reported that her family was extremely concerned about her wellbeing and her condition was shielded from the public for a few days because of the uncertainty. "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," an unnamed relative told the outlet. "That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday," the source added, "Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

Bacterial infections can take place anywhere in the body and can be quite serious if not treated quickly and effectively. The symptoms of most bacterial infections include fever, feeling tired, swollen lymph nodes in your neck, armpits, groin, or elsewhere, headaches, and nausea or vomiting.

While her symptoms were not confirmed by any of Madonna's people, there were some inside sources that told certain news outlets that she was experiencing some of these symptoms.

(Image credit: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

Is Madonna out of hospital?

CNN reported on June 29 that Madonna was now out of hospital and removing at home. “She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN. The source added, "she’s resting, feeling better, and following doctor's orders." BBC also reported, "Madonna has been discharged from hospital and is home and feeling better after an intensive care stay."

However, not all of the reports have been positive about Madonna's recovery and some sources have told outlets that she's far from well just yet. Some insiders told TMZ that since returning home, "Madonna’s been vomiting uncontrollably since being discharged from the hospital, and the infection is still wreaking havoc on her body." The source added that she is "still too sick to get out of her bed."

(Image credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

The conflicting reports can be expected as Madonna and her people have yet to make an official announcement about her recovery. However, updates in the coming days can be expected as the singer's recovery time becomes more clear.