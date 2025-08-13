What happened to Ridley's wife and daughter? The fate of the detective's family explained

Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) cuts a sad and lonely figure as a retired detective inspector returning to the force to take on some work as a consultant.

Taking early retirement following a nervous breakdown in the aftermath of the death of his wife and daughter, the series takes inspiration from real retired detectives taking on consultancy roles amid stretched police resources.

Ridley also moonlights as a pianist and singer in a jazz club he co-owns, alongside helping to solve cold cases and while dealing with intense grief and loss.

What happened to Ridley's wife and daughter?

Kate and Ella Ridley died in an arson attack, initially blamed on Ridley's former informant, Michael Flannery. Flannery is serving time for the murder of Kate and Ella throughout series 1 of the show, until the shocking truth emerges.

Flashbacks reveal that the real killer show Ridley and Michael had once worked on a case where Michael had insisted his involvement remained a secret. However, Ridley had been forced to give up his name during the investigation, leaving Michael frightened for his life.

It was believed that Michael had set fire to Ridley's house for revenge after he was implicated in the case involving a merciless crime family, leaving Kate and Ella dead.

However, while investigating a different case, Ridley finds that Michael's brother, Cal Flannery, is being treated by a therapist for narcissistic personality disorder. He'd entered therapy shortly after Michael was arrested for the arson attack.

(Image credit: ITV)

Feeling Cal could somehow be involved with the deadly arson attack, Ridley finds Cal Flannery was ashamed of Michael for being frightened when his status as an informant was revealed. Cal had lit the fire at Ridley's house to show the Flannerys don't run scared and to make up for his brother's perceived weakness.

While he wasn't aware Kate and Ella were inside, getting away with their deaths played to Cal's narcissistic personality, and he'd become involved in more crimes. He'd confessed his part in the arson attack and other crimes to his therapist, who'd been recording the sessions.

The tape is uncovered, and after a violent altercation where Ridley nearly dies, Cal is apprehended for the murder of Kate and Ella.

Ridley visits Michael Flannery, now a free man, to let him know arrangements have been made for him to live in witness protection for the remainder of his days.

(Image credit: ITV)

Speaking about his complicated character and his wife and daughter's death, Adrian Dunbar explained, "He feels desperately guilty about what happened, he feels culpable.

"It’s a very complicated scenario as to why and how all that happened, and of course, it’s the driving force that’s brought him back to work. He needs to be on his own because he can’t really deal with people - the complications surrounding the death of his wife and daughter are the things that are driving him on, and the necessity to find the truth."

Ridley finds his truth eventually, and enters into therapy to help him with the difficult feelings he has surrounding everything he has been through.