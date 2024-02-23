Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia aged 59

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia at the age of 59, sharing details in a statement.

In 2022, fans of Wendy Williams became concerned about the star's health when her 12-year-long daytime TV show, The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled abruptly. Wendy has kept a relatively low profile since then and has been open about her health issues with other problems. However ahead of the four-and-a-half-hour-long Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? that's set to air this weekend, an announcement about Wendy's diagnosis with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia has been shared with fans.

"As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," began a statement from her team.

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

The statement then revealed her diagnosis, continuing, "In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wendy's Got the Heat by Wendy Williams, £13.63 | Amazon Wendy Williams' autobiography that was released in 2003, detailing her early childhood and beginning of her decades-long media career.

The statement went on to add, "Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."

"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis."

"There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need."

Speaking about her current abilities the statement concluded, "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Williams is not alone in her diagnosis and several celebrities have been diagnosed with aphasia. Sharon Stone had a stroke back in 2001 and was left with aphasia a stutter and long-term issues with her cognitive functioning. Emilia Clarke also has surgery to fix a subarachnoid haemorrhage which left her with aphasia during her recovery.

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

Bruce Willis was also diagnosed with aphasia several years ago, causing him to retire from acting. Bruce Willis' wife has opened up about his aphasia diagnosis and has spoken about how this diagnosis has affected their whole family.

Demi Moore also addressed her ex-husband Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis in a heartbreaking statement back in 2023 revealing, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."