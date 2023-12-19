We love that Victoria Beckham still uses this £4 tool to perfect her voluminous hair
Despite being a multi-millionaire fashion icon Victoria Beckham still uses this £4 tool to perfect her hair - and we love it!
Victoria Beckham still uses this £4 tool to perfect her hairstyle and we honestly love this down-to-earth hair essential.
Victoria Beckham recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting ready and showcasing her smokey eye brick from her collection that she uses to create her signature smokey eye look. However, what really caught our attention was the hair rollers that her hairstylist had placed at the front of her hair to give her front pieces added volume.
Volumous front pieces of hair are right in line with some of the major winter hair trends and are perfect for drawing focus to your face and giving your hairstyle a softer feel. Although Victoria Beckham would have had access to the best curling irons and the best straighteners we loved that she opted for a humble classic roller.
RRP: £4.00 | Superdrug. Create long lasting volume and curls with these self grip rollers without needing to use pins to keep the rollers in place.
To achieve a perfect look like Victoria all you need is a classic roller brush, any hairdryer, and a pack of rollers that are the appropraite size for your hair length. After using the roller brush and hair dryer to style your front hair piece into a curl, you then use the plastic hair roller to roll it to place and fasten with a clip.
For extra support you can then use a hairspray that supports the volume and gentle curl created by the roller.
In her video post, the fashion designer also revealed in the caption how she creates her smokey eye with her own products. "When we were developing the Victoria Beckham Beauty SMOKY EYE BRICK we spent hours choosing shades, we wanted to make sure the shades would work well together and that you could use every shade in the palette. My favourite brick is SIGNATURE, I use all 4 shades, with the light base colour all over the eye and then use the different brown shades to contour my eye shape."
She then added that she occasionally adds liner for a richer look, but just eyeshadow is her standard smokey look day to day. "Sometimes I add an EyeWear shade for added depth or a Satin Kajal Liner to define, but this is always the base of my daily smoky eye," she concluded.
