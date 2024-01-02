Victoria Beckham's fans noticed the most incredible subtle detail in a photo from dinner with her parents

In a recent photo of Victoria Beckham out to dinner with her parents, fans noticed that the pop star reserved a seat specifically for her Hermes bag.

It goes without saying that Victoria Beckham is one of the fanciest and most glamorous women out there. She has her own fashion and beauty lines, she has one of the most fabulous homes out there (that of which includes a stunning black and white marble floor), and has had quite the music career as well. With all of this going for her, it's no wonder the pop star turned lifestyle mogul wants to make the most of her assets - which is exactly what she subtly indicated from a recent post to her Instagram.

Two days ago, Posh posted a picture to her Instagram of herself, her parents, and her husband David Beckham sitting at a table, about to enjoy a meal together. In the carousel of photos, you can see loved-up images of the couple, as well as some sweet images of Victoria's parents.

What fans noticed, however, was the subtle flex Victoria sported - she reserved a stool on which to place her purse.

"Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much," she captioned the post.

Although, of course, her daytime affair at the Ritz in London with her parents and hubby was meant to be the focus of the post, fans in the comments couldn't help but notice the hilarity of Victoria placing her Hermes bag on a stool, rather than hanging it on her chair or placing it on the floor (let's face it, we've all done this).

"You know you’re rich (or at a fancy restaurant) when…

There is a stool for your purse," one fan commented, setting off a chain reaction of hilarious sentiments about her bag.

"The bag has its own seat. 🤣🤣🤣," another said.

For the luncheon, she wore a stunning cobalt blue dress that perfectly complemented her lustrous brown hair, pairing some sparkling stud earrings and - of course - her woven Hermes bag with it.

Some even made a point to circle back to a comment she made in the Netflix documentary Beckham, in which she said to David that she grew up "working class."

David retorted from the background, asking her to tell the camera what kind of car her dad drove her to school in as a child. Finally, she revealed her dad drove her in a Rolls Royce, and David erupted into laughter.

"Ah that‘s the house of your dad with rolls Royce," someone cheekily commented on the festive Instagram post.