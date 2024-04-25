After meeting all the inmates in Netflix's new true-crime/reality show hit Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, many viewers want to know where the cast members are now - so who is still in prison, and who is now walking free?

Netflix aren't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to their content. We've had disturbing shows like Baby Reindeer, where the chilling real tale behind the drama sends shivers up audiences spines. And we've had lighter, though no less intriguing, stories like their newest adaptation Ripley to sink our teeth into.

But the streamer really made a splash with their latest true-crime series, Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. The show is a mash up, merging a true-crime documentary with a more reality TV take that sees us meet with inmates of a US jail who are awaiting trial as they take part in an experiment to see whether keeping their cell doors open 24/7 can help to create more community within the prison.

Throughout the series, we meet with a variety of inmates, learning about the crimes they've committed and what they think of life in the jail. The inmates' candid talks have led many to want to know more about the cast, with some wondering where inmate Jordan Parkinson is now while others are still struggling to understand the unusual format of the show, asking whether or not Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is even real.

So, if you've binge watched the show, and Netflix's 3 Body Problem hasn't crowded your mind with too many physics questions to wonder more about the cast - seriously, what happened to Will at the end of the show? - here is everything we know about where the cast of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment are now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where are the cast of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment now?

The cast of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment all currently find themselves in different situations as the show followed their lives while they were awaiting trial. Many of the inmates have now had their trials and have either been found guilty and sent to prison to serve out various sentences, or have been released. Some are still awaiting trial and are either waiting for the dates in prison, or, for those who have been bonded out, at home.

Which members of the Unlocked: A Jail Experiment cast are still in prison?

Raymond "AJ" Lovett, 24, who was arrested for capital murder and aggravated assault, was sentenced to life in prison plus fifteen years following his trial and is now incarcerated at the high-security Varner Unit in Lincoln County, Arkansas.

Randy Randall, after being arrested for domestic assault and drug possession, still remains in jail and is carrying on his work as a mentor for other inmates.

John "Eastside" McCallister is no longer at the Arkansas jail, but was transferred to another prison for robbing a pet store. He is still doing tattoo work.

Daniel Thorr "Crooks" Gatlin, whose exact reason for being in jail was never revealed, was released from the facility but, according to reports in Meaww, in January of this year, found himself arrested again after attempting to sell a large amount cocaine to undercover police officers.

Which members of the Unlocked: A Jail Experiment cast have been released from prison?

Chauncey Young, who was arrested for aggravated robbery, theft of property, first-degree battery, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was bonded out of jail and is currently wearing an ankle monitor as he awaits trial.

Krisna Piro "Tiny" Clarke finished serving his sentence since the show aired and is now living as a free man, taking care of his son.

Jordan Parkinson was released from prison after he cooperated with police to charge the actual perpetrator of the murder he was charged with and, according to numerous reports, has returned to live at home with his parents.