Unlocked A Jail Experiment: Where is Jordan Parkinson now?

Fans of Netflix's latest true crime series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment have been enticed by the show's unique premise and many fans are keen to know where the show's inmates are today. Here we answer the question where is Jordan Parkinson now?

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment has taken Netflix's true crime game to a whole new level.

The unusual format has left many to wonder if Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is even real. We watch on as an experiment takes place within a US jail, seeing what happens when the prison's cell doors, which are usually shut for days, remain unlocked around the clock. The aim is to see if keeping them open can help to create a better community within the prison and, therefore, reduce criminal behaviour both in and out of the 46 prisoners' sentences.

We not only watch the experiment unfold, but also get to know the prisoners involved through video-diary format check ins with them. Through these snippets, we come to learn more about their thoughts on how the experiment is going and one prisoner in particular has caught the attention of fans; 20-year-old Jordan Parkinson.

Parkinson is an inmate in the prison, awaiting his trial after being arrested and charged with the capital murder of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford in January 2022. He was put in the prison in December 2022 and many are wondering where he is now.

Where is Jordan Parkinson now?

Jordan Parkinson from Netflix's Unlocked: A Jail Experiment has now been released from prison and, according to numerous reports, has returned to live at home with his parents. The fact may be surprising to many considering he was charged with capital murder, but while he was in prison awaiting trial, he cooperated with authorities to charge and try the actual perpetrator of the crime he was arrested for and therefore all charges against him were dropped.

After Parkinson was arrested and charged with the capital murder of Jadon Shackelford, it came to light that the murder occurred following a drug deal that went wrong, leading one of Parkinson's friends to fire the fatal shot - not Parkinson himself.

Cooperating with the authorities, Parkinson helped to get the shooter behind bars and both he and another person arrested in connection with the crime were released without charge.