Homicide New York: Where are Sean Salley and Andre Smith now?
Homicide New York's harrowing first episode focused on the crimes of Sean Salley and Andre Smith and here's where they are now
Homicide New York delves into multiple real life crimes and the shocking case that was the focus of the first episode - the Carnegie Deli Massacre - might have got some people wondering where convicted killers Sean Salley and Andre Smith are now.
It seems the fascination that surrounds true crime dramas and documentaries shows no sign of abating anytime soon, with several releases over the last few months alone. Whether you found yourself wondering about the Under the Banner of Heaven true story after watching the ITVX drama or The Octopus Murders true story after seeing this harrowing documentary, true crime often prompts viewers to want to learn more about the faces they focus on. The same is likely true of Netflix’s latest true crime offering, Homicide New York, from Law & Order creator, Dick Wolf, which has also left viewers wondering where Daphne Abdela is now.
Each episode delves into a single chilling crime and features interviews with NYPD detectives, survivors and families of victims. Homicide New York episode 1 focuses on the horrific Carnegie Deli Massacre committed by Sean Salley and Andre Smith and the police’s quest to identify them and bring them to justice.
What was the Carnegie Deli Massacre?
In May 2001 actor Jennifer Stahl was murdered in her apartment which was above the famous Carnegie Deli in New York, as were Stephen King and Charles Helliwell. Two other people, Rosemond Dane and Anthony Veader, were also shot but survived their injuries. They were attacked by Sean Salley and Andre Smith and the pair of them had gained entry to the apartment and robbed Jennifer.
According to People, Stephen King and Charles Helliwell died at the scene whilst Jennifer Stahl was rushed to hospital where she later passed away. The victims had their hands duct-taped together and the two criminals Salley and Smith had been seen entering the building.
Whilst Smith later surrendered to the police, Salley went on the run for several weeks and travelled from New York to Florida. He was eventually located in Miami near a homeless shelter and was arrested. When he handed himself in, Smith initially denied involvement but later claimed that Salley had carried out the murders. The Carnegie Deli Massacre case was included on America’s Most Wanted and it was this which is said to have helped them track Salley down.
When the police finally caught up with the criminal, Salley said that shooting Jennifer had been an accident and that Smith had killed the two men. This story wasn’t believed and both Sean Salley and Andre Smith stood trial for the three murders, as well as for several other charges.
Where are Sean Salley and Andre Smith now?
Sean Salley and Andre Smith are currently in prison serving their sentences for the murders they committed. The pair were tried before separate juries and in June 2002 they were each found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, four robbery counts and two weapons counts. As per CBS News, Assistant District Attorney Steven Nuzzi reportedly expressed his belief in his closing arguments that Salley shot all five people.
Salley and Smith were each sentenced to 120 years in prison, with The New York Times reporting at the time that the murder charges each carried a sentence of 25 years. The robbery charges are said to have carried a charge of 30 years, with 15 years for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon. The terms are being served consecutively and Salley and Smith will spend the rest of their lives in prison, as their 120 year sentence is effectively a life sentence.
