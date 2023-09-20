Tyra Banks is condemning those who say aging is bad: ’50 is the new 30’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Longtime model and businesswoman Tyra Banks is approaching her 50th birthday - but isn't "insecure" at all about reaching the age milestone, she says in new interview.

Tyra Banks, 49 years old, is starring in designer Karen Millen's latest ICONS campaign - and she's getting candid about how aging has affected her.

"I look in the mirror and I don't feel 50," she said in an interview with People about the campaign. "I think 50 is the new 30s."

The star, who has hosted TV shows (hint hint, America's Next Top Model), has been a top model herself for many years, and even has starred in movies (who remembers Life Size?). After her busy career, which she is still in, full speed ahead, btw, she sees no signs of aging that she feels the need to correct - right now.

"When I look in the mirror, I don't see it. I have not had age plastic surgery stuff. Not against it. I just haven't had it yet. Maybe I'll need a little something something — I am 50 even though I'm not [yet]. But I'm not insecure about it," she said.

(Image credit: Getty)

She has been using her age to her advantage, though, and in quite the funny way. "I keep saying I'm 50, even though I'm not, as an excuse. When people ask me I say, 'I ain't doing that — I'm 50,'" she said. "Or, 'I'm just going to tell you what I think, because I'm 50.'"

As for her big birthday plans? - which is on 4 December - she wants to just spend time with her boyfriend, businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, and her son York, 7.

"My man, he wanted to throw this huge 50 year old birthday for me and I kind of found out about it," she said. "I let him know I have no desire to do that. I just want to go to Disneyland with the family."

Recently, Tyra said that she's only taking modeling gigs when it feels right to her - but getting photographed by Karen Miller was a no-brainer for her.

"I feel empowered. Sometimes I'll go to a photo shoot and I'll be like, 'This stuff ain't going fit me. It ain't going to fit right.' I'm going to have to do all these tricks and stuff. But I feel proud to have these clothes and that they look so good," she said, referencing the clothing she was able to wear from the Karen Miller shoot.

(Image credit: Getty)

Even though she says she doesn't have the body she "used to have" on runways, she still is able to find opportunities to feel confident.

"I don't have the body I used to have when I was on runways, and so to have these clothes fit me like this ... it's rare to have a tailored piece look good on curves," she said.