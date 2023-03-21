Why is Tyra Banks leaving DWTS and who is the new host?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's official: supermodel Tyra Banks will no longer be hosting Dancing with the Stars.

The 49-year-old supermodel, who has been hosting the dancing competition series for three years now, including the landmark season featuring its first same-sex pairing, confirmed the news to TMZ (opens in new tab) last week, also revealing the deatils behind her decision.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV - but behind the scenes," Tyra said to the outlet. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. [...] from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

She went on to say, "I'm an entrepreneur at heart. [...] I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV. [...] But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

(Image credit: ABC)

As fans of the show may remember, Tyra first joined the cast back in 2020 as the sole host, when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews stepped down. She was eventually joined by Alfonso Ribeiro of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame during last year's season 31, when the show moved from ABC, where it aired live, to Disney+.

But the supermodel has a whole lot of experience hosting TV shows: she created and led the uber-successful America's Next Top Model for years, hosted The Tyra Banks Show for five years and even took on a gig during the 12th season of America's Got Talent.

When it was first announced that Tyra would be hosting the dancing competition, the supermodel went on the record to express her devotion to the franchise and her excitement at the job.

(Image credit: Eric McCandless / Contributor)

"Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," she said to People (opens in new tab) back then. "I have serious shoes to fill. I have respect for [Tom]. And when the network called me, I sat on it for a very long time, because I knew what Tom had done. The host is the ringmaster. And I thought, 'Can I bring something fresh and exciting?' I called my mama and she said, 'You need to do this.' So I'm going to bring what I bring!"

WHO IS THE NEW HOST OF DANCING WITH THE STARS?

Although Disney+ has not yet revealed when, this fall, the new season of Dancing with the Stars will actually premiere, Variety (opens in new tab) reports that Julianne Hough - who has worked on the series as a dancer, coach and judge for years now - has been tapped to co-host the new episodes alongside Alfonso.

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor)

"t is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host," Julianne, who will be interviewing the dancers after each performance, said to the outlet. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again - and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans - for another exciting season.”

Speaking of her co-stars: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough have been confirmed as the upcoming season's judges as fans still mourn the departure of the iconic Len Goodman, who stepped down from his role at the end of season 31.