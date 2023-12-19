The meaning of Sleep Dearie Sleep in The Crown's final episode

Fans want to know more about the song Sleep Dearie Sleep which was a focal point of final ever episode of The Crown.

The Crown's final ever season was released last week and fans were stunned by a lovely heartfelt episode that saw the late Queen wrestling with whether she should step down from royal duties and pass the reigns over to her son, King Charles III. Ultimately we can't know if the Queen really considered stepping down, but this storyline was a good way to highlight the Queen's dedication to her role and her commitment to her duty.

The final episode was titled, Sleep Dearie Sleep and it became clear in the episode that this title was a reflection of the bagpipe song the Queen selected for her funeral - which she began planning long before she died in 2022.

In the episode, the Queen was recommended this song by her bagpipe player who performed every morning for her at Balmoral Castle. But is this the true story behind this selection? Did this song even play at her funeral last year? Here's what you need to know...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Did Sleep Dearie Sleep play at the Queen's funeral in 2022?

Yes, at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, the Queen's Piper, Pipe Major Paul Burns, played an emotive farewell song to Queen Elizabeth II. The song Sleep, Dearie, Sleep was among the several songs that were played at the funeral. Another bagpipe song that played during the procession was The Skye Boat Song which may be better known to some TV fans as the Outlander theme song.

As Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle, on her final day of life, she woke to the sound of bagpipes playing from the grounds of her home. This was depicted accurately in The Crown as the piper in the show was shown playing for Her Majesty every morning. It's unclear if she listened to Sleep Dearie Sleep on the day she died, but it's entirely possible that it was in her Bagpipe player's repertoire. It's unclear if she was recommended this song by her Piper back in 2005 and Her Majesty may have selected the song entirely by her herself.

The Queen's close relationship with 'Pipes' was accurately portrayed in the show. Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen’s Piper until 2019, told PA news agency, "She had really a quick wit as is well-documented. It was just always one-liners, I had so much sort of banter with the Queen, it was great."

He also spoke about the Queen's kindness when his wife, mother and father all fell ill in quick succession. "I was standing with the Queen and she said ‘If you’re not here in the morning and you don’t play the bagpipes, then I know you’re away. Don’t wait to ask anyone, just go home if your family need you because it’s family first," he recalled. "She grabbed me by the arm again and said 'you know Pipes if anyone has a problem with that you tell them that I said it was okay to go'."

(Image credit: Netflix)

What is the meaning behind Sleep Dearie Sleep?

The song was originally a Scottish lullaby and it's reported that the song is about a solider at the end of a war. It's unclear if the song is using sleep as a metaphor for death or as a victory for a well deserved rest. Either way the message works in reference to Queen Elizabeth II and is a message about her final rest after a lifetime of service to her country.

What are the lyrics to Sleep Dearie Sleep?

The bagpipe song is traditionally sung without lyrics but these are the original lyrics to this traditional piece.

Soldier lie down on your wee pickle straw

It’s not very broad and it’s not very braw but

Soldier it’s better than nothing at all

Sleep Soldier Sleep

Dearie lie down on your wee pickle straw

It’s not very broad and it’s not very braw but

Dearie it’s better than nothing at all

Sleep Dearie Sleep

Dearie lie down on your wee pickle straw

It’s not very broad and it’s not very braw but

Dearie it’s better than nothing at all

Sleep Dearie Sleep, Sleep Dearie Sleep