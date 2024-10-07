The best metallic red carpet looks of all time

While some trends feel strictly seasonal - florals for spring, for example - certain looks always make a bold style statement no matter the time of year.

Enter metallics: the shimmering trend that's enduringly glamorous and effortlessly chic. And while many of us have a few shiny pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe, there's no need to wait until the festive season to give them an airing.

These metallic red carpet looks added a sheen to the red carpet, from glittering golds to beautiful bronzes.

32 of the best red carpet metallic outfits

Jennifer Lopez (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's best looks over the years have already confirmed she can perfect any trend, and the multi-talented star brought her masterful touch to the metallic trend at the 2019 Oscars.

JLo looked utterly dazzling in a silver gown designed by Tom Ford. The form-fitting dress comprised several reflective pieces, giving the overall effect of a deconstructed disco ball.

Nicole Kidman (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman was the recipient of the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, and she opted for a glittering, gold metallic gown for the honour.

The glamorous look was a custom Balenciaga and was the perfect dress for the occasion, quite literally turning the honouree into a golden girl.

With her fair skin bringing out the depth of the custom-made, sequin gown, Nicole kept her blonde locks styled in a relaxed manner, with loose waves cascading down. Accessories were also kept to a minimum, showcasing how to make a metallic item the focal piece of a statement look.

Angelina Jolie (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Atelier Versace, Angelina Jolie offered a masterclass in metallic dressing for the 2015 Critics Choice Awards.

Proving that metallic doesn't have to feel all sequins and embellishments, Angelina opted for a draped, silver Grecian-style gown.

Simple and subtle, Angelina's choice of floaty sleeves are also a smart choice for anyone self-conscious about their upper arms.

Sarah Jessica Parker (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style icon Sarah Jessica Parker's 2018 Prabal Gurung dress for the premiere of her film, Here and Now, proves that metallic can be just as dramatic and glamorous in colour.

Swapping the silver and gold for a twinkling navy sequinned dress complete with dramatic flared sleeves and a flirty thigh slit, SJP's look felt like an elevated disco aesthetic.

Jennifer Aniston (2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston likes to keep her style simple most of the time, so it was refreshing to see her adopt the metallic trend her own way in 2010.

Merging effortless chic with a pop of glamour, the Friends star paired a short, silver mini dress with a slim blazer jacket.

Naomi Campbell (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking fiery and flirty in a metallic red gown, Naomi Campbell looked radiant at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala.

The ruby-red outfit was made by Italian fashion house, Versace, and featured subtle touches of the brand's trademark sex appeal, including peekaboo mesh cut-outs around the ribs and cleavage.

Sarah Jessica Parker (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Sarah Jessica Parker looked bewitching in an Armani Privé ensemble.

SJP opted for the kind of outfit we'd expect from her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, full of her typical bright and bold colours. The outfit paired a floral jacket with satin, metallic pink harem pants and a matching metallic stiletto.

Salma Hayek (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Salma Hayek could pull off two divisive styles in one outfit - bodycon dresses and bold metallic.

The glamorous actress attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a figure-hugging, sequined Gucci dress which included a long-sleeved, one-shoulder style.

Keeping the metallic theme going, Salma accessorised with some statement bling, including cascading chandelier earrings and chunky rings.

Anne Hathaway (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hoodie? At the Met Gala? What would Anna say...

Metallic colours and fabrics tend to feel futuristic anyway, but Anne Hathaway went full sci-fi chic for the 2015 Met Gala, which had the theme China: Through the Looking Glass.

Wearing custom Ralph Lauren, Anne's streamlined column dress included a wide hood that felt akin to something Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia might wear.

Emily Blunt (2015)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Devil Wears Prada star proved she picked up a few fashion tips from starring in the classic film, turning heads in a pink, metallic look for the premiere of her film, Sicario, in 2015.

Swapping the more traditional metallic colours for a pink scale pattern, Emily's floor-length column dress also featured subtle satin trim details.

Meryl Streep (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep had a stellar year in 2012, picking up a gold statute for her performance in The Iron Lady. Perhaps manifesting (another) win at the Oscars, Meryl stunned in a metallic gold gown.

A custom made Lanvin, Meryl's look merged Hollywood glamour with a softer, comfortable vibe. The gathering and drapery helped give a flattering silhouette without being overtly sexy or constricting, and the longer sleeves made this age-appropriate while still chic.

Elizabeth Hurley (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The always-glamorous Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a silvery, metallic dress while at the 2024 Oscars party.

With a dramatic, high slit, the Gossip Girl star was wearing a custom Marmar Halim and let the eye-catching silver fabric standout, keeping her makeup and accessories simple and soft.

Cara Delevingne (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a more daring take on the metallic trend, look to model Cara Delevingne for inspiration.

The star wowed at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 when she rocked a metallic green mini dress. The short, flirty dress was designed by Burberry.

Malala Yousafzai (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world-renowned activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, made her Oscars debut in 2023 wearing a hooded, sequin dress from Ralph Lauren.

Modest met maximalist as Malala's dress proved that conservative silhouettes can still make a statement, with standout features including the futuristic hood, long sleeves, and a cinched detail on one side of the waist.

Awkwafina (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing out from the pack, Awkwafina delivered an inspired twist on the metallic look at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Eschewing the typical silver or gold gown, the Ocean's 8 actress wore a playful, pink pantsuit in a lurex-y, metallic fabric. Designed by DSquared2, the suit was a colourful take on power-dressing, and somehow felt refreshingly modern with touches of retro glamour.

Kim Kardashian (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reality TV star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, put her entrepreneurial mind to her dressing when she offered an inspired way of making metallic look great for casual daywear.

The star was snapped in New York City wearing a rose gold, metallic shirt and trouser co-ord set. It's the kind of monochromatic, metallic look that wouldn't look out of place at the office or at an evening occasion.

Angelina Jolie (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie's style over the years tends to favour simple silhouettes, but at the 2019 premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the Oscar winner amped up the glamour and the fun with a fringed, metallic dress.

The Ralph and Russo couture dress featured flowing tiers of jewel-encrusted crystal fringe and chunky, metallic beading, giving the overall effect of a modern-day flapper.

Shania Twain (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shania Twain's fearless take on metallic dressing really did impress us much, as the iconic hitmaker stunned fans at the pre-Grammy party in 2024.

Her bold look merged her country charm with a modern, metallic twist, pairing a gold embossed crop top with matching flared trousers, designed by Christian Siriano.

The brocade design of the co-ord set gave the feeling of a golden, Greek statue come to life.

Jennifer Lopez (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez merged past and present with an inspired modern-day Greek goddess look at the 2023 Elle Awards.

Subtly sexy, JLo's metallic breastplate and high-waisted maxi-skirt bared her midriff for a more refined take on naked dressing.

The avant-garde metallic breastplate was designed by Grace Ling.

Demi Moore (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ghost star Demi Moore made a dazzling entrance in a metallic, champagne-coloured Tamara Ralph gown for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

The straight, sleek design of the metallic gown flattered Demi's trim silhouette, and allowed the focal, oversized floral appliqué to really bloom.

Celine Dion (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Queen Celine to offer a masterclass in metallic dressing in a more relaxed, casual way.

The My Heart Will Go On singer perfected tonal dressing, pairing flattering shades of red which included a satin, shiny pair of scarlet red trousers.

Sandra Oh (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh's elegant take on metallic dressing for the 2024 Academy Awards proved that the trend doesn't always have to be overwhelming.

The Grey's Anatomy star wore a Naeem Khan gown which featured a black, sequin neckline that plunged into a skirt adorned with gold embellishment

Katy Perry (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the concert celebrating King Charles's Coronation in 2023, the royals turned to pop royalty in the form of Katy Perry. And Katy, in turn, turned to fashion royalty to dress her for the occasion.

The I Kissed a Girl singer wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown full of old-world glamour fit for the regal occasion.

With a corseted silhouette, a wide-brimmed skirt and elegant, baroque touches with the gold, metallic leatherette, Katy's dress was a crowning moment of the weekend.

Meryl Streep (1983)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep has been to plenty of Academy Awards in her time - nominated 21 times and winning three of them - and for her 1983 appearance, she was pregnant with her first daughter (who is now actress Mamie Gummer).

Proving that pregnancy doesn't have to interrupt with a statement look, Meryl merged comfort and style with a gold, metallic kaftan.

Lady Gaga (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is a major pop star... but she tried her hand at the metal genre for the premiere of A Star is Born.

Wearing an extravagant and elaborate custom Givenchy dress, Gaga's dazzling look included a lengthy metallic train, long-flowing sleeves, and a matching cape.

Her Veronica Lake waves completed the Old Hollywood glamour.

Sandra Bullock (2018)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A striking, sparkling Louis Vuitton dress cemented Sandra Bullock as a style icon at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The ombré black-and-gold metallic gown included a mock-neck design and the Blind Side actress kept her glam simple to let the dress do all the statement making.

Natalie Portman (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman's striking appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival included a breath-taking, blue Dior crystal gown. The metallic creation included an ombre effect of navy and pale blues.

The Black Swan star added another touch of metallic majesty with the most dazzling diamond and sapphire Chopard necklace.

Helen Mirren (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren completely stole the show when she sauntered down the catwalk for L'Oréal in 2023 in head-to-toe metallic glamour.

Sparkling like a real diamond, the Oscar winning actress wore a sequined, silver off-the-shoulder Elie Saab gown that featured dramatic cape sleeves and a matching, metallic belt.

Sticking on theme, Dame Helen paired her flashy gown with a pair of metallic gold heels.

Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars of all time, but one of Marilyn Monroe's dresses also remains one of the most iconic metallic gowns in history.

Marilyn famously dazzled in a glittery halter neck gown with a plunging neckline that's considered bold even for today's standards, never mind the 1950s.

Rumour has it, she was sewn into the dress, which explains its daring, risqué timelessness.

Celine Dion (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Dion made a dynamic, dazzling appearance at the 2019 Met Gala, which had a theme of Camp.

For the memorable appearance, the iconic singer wore a metallic Oscar de la Renta bodysuit with a matching, bejewelled 22-pound feathered headpiece.

The cascading fringe and cheeky leg reveal look was inspired by Judy Garland and the glitzy costumes of the Ziegfeld Follies.

Zendaya (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's dressing on theme, and then there's taking it very literally. And Zendaya has never mastered a metallic theme more than her 2024 appearance for the premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler Gynoid robotic suit from his Autumn/Winter 1995 collection, the actress looked like something right out of science-fiction - and gave one of the most memorable red carpet looks ever.

Jessica Chastain (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain wowed on the red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in a rose gold metallic custom creation by Gucci.

The dress - a flattering blend of rose golds and bronze hues, perfectly complementing her trademark red hair - featured a plunging neckline and a studded, spread collar.

The Oscar winner accessorised with more metallic sparkles, including a diamond cocktail ring and chandelier earrings by Bulgari.