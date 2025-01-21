Chic genes: The best celebrity mother-daughter fashion moments

A mother is a daughter's first best friend - and, quite often, their first style icon.

Most of what we learn on beauty tips, fashion and more comes from the people who shape us growing up.

Whether they’re appearing together side-by-side on the red carpet or someone’s daughter has proven the power of cyclical fashion and recreates an iconic look from their mother, these are some of the most memorable mother-daughter fashion moments.

Chic genes: the best famous mother-daughter fashion moments

Nicole Kidman and daughters, Faith and Sunday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman remains one of the most celebrated and recognisable movie stars, but despite her status as a global icon, she’s become adept at keeping her private life, well, private.

Which is why it was such a rare treat for fans when two of her children – Faith and Sunday Rose – made their red carpet debuts with their mother and father, Keith Urban.

Nicole’s daughters with Keith joined their mum as she was awarded the AFI Lifetime Achievement award in 2024, wearing one of her best looks yet in a glittering, gold custom Balenciaga.

Victoria Beckham and Harper Seven

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngest of David and Victoria Beckham’s children, and the only daughter, Harper Seven has grown up in the spotlight. In 2024, proving how fast time flies, Harper looked grown up and just as stylish as her mother when she joined Victoria at the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year awards.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever Reese Witherspoon attends an event with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, people tend to struggle to tell them apart. The mother-daughter duo are doubles of one another, and they share a close bond.

In 2019, Ava shared a heart-warming snap of her mother on social media, writing, "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others."

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While mothers and daughters twinning is nothing new, not many can say they got to wear matching crowns at one of the most important events in modern history. Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching floral reef crowns and floating, cape dresses at the Coronation of King Charles III in 2023. Both crowns were designed by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vogue’s long-serving queen, Anna Wintour, and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, proved how to do complementary mother-and-daughter fashion without being too matching. The pair attended the Tony Awards in 2018 wearing familiar floral designs.

Demi Moore and her daughters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some families, group photos are taken at weddings or birthdays. For Demi Moore’s family, they get to make these memories at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. In 2024, while wearing a silky looking chocolate-brown dress with revealing cut-outs, Demi was supported by her three daughters, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having one generation-defining supermodel in the family is impressive, but two? That defies probability. Cindy Crawford and her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber proved why they are two of the most in-demand American supermodels, posing up a storm on the red carpet.

Kaia isn’t just following in her mother’s footsteps, the two share a great bond. Cindy has previously explained just how close she is with Kaia, telling Town & Country, “We talk every day, at least, and text. If she doesn't text me back within 15 minutes, I do one in all caps and a lot of exclamation points. Just respond, OK? Or else I'm going to track you through your Uber account."

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn proved to be a genre-defying talent, switching seamlessly from comedy classics to impressive dramatic roles. And that is something her daughter, Kate Hudson, has mirrored with aplomb.

The mother-daughter acting duo showcased their personalities – colourful, daring and sunny – with their bright choices at the 2018 SAG Awards. Kate’s pastel pink dress with polka dot love heart prints was a Valentino, while Goldie wore a soft blue off-the-shoulder gown.

Angelina Jolie and all the kids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie made it a family outing when she attended a premiere for Marvel movie, The Eternals, in 2021. From left to right, there was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Each one showcased their own style, but what’s most adorable is Shiloh was wearing a Dior dress which Angelina had worn before in 2019.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There aren’t many people who can put Beyonce to the back of a photo call, but there aren’t many people who can call themselves Beyonce’s firstborn child.

Blue Ivy stunned with her grown up appearance and glamorous gold gown as she matched her iconic mother for the red carpet event of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Blue Ivy wore a custom gold ball gown by Christian Siriano, and Beyonce’s complementary black and gold strapless dress was Balmain.

Kaia Gerber recreates Cindy Crawford’s Oscars look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kaia Gerber might have walked the red carpet alone at 2024’s TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), her iconic mother, Cindy Crawford, was very much there in spirit. This is because Kaia dipped into her supermodel parent’s wardrobe to recreate her 1993 Academy Awards look – an Hervé Léger body-con maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline and underwire cups.

Tracee Ellis Ross honours Diana Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When your mother is Diana Ross – a peerless icon of music and fashion – it’s very likely you’ll pick up a few tips from her. And Tracee Ellis Ross did more than that when she channelled her legendary mother during her AMAs hosting gig. Tracee came out wearing a replica outfit of a stage costume worn by her mother when she performed alongside Michael Jackson.

Kim Kardashian and North West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you’re Kim Kardashian’s daughter, fashion is likely going to come naturally. And North West proved this to be the case when she all but upstaged her famous mother in custom Gaultier looks for a Paris fashion show.

North joined Kim to sit front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter 2022–23 show and the duo’s looks were unforgettable, coordinating their outfits via a black-and-white pinstriped pattern.

While their outfits differed to reflect their personalities – Kim’s was on the provocative side, while North wore a cool, relaxed steampunk-inspired ensemble - each wore a silver nose ring that connected to an earring chain.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek’s best looks have cemented her status as a style icon – and the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree. Joining the From Dusk ‘till Dawn star at the 2023 Oscars, Salma’s daughter with Francois-Henri Pinault, Valentina, looked radiant, twinning with her other in complementary red looks.

What some people might not have known, though, was that Salma’s teenage daughter was wearing an Isaac Mizrahi dress her mum had owned since before she was even born! Salma first wore the dress Valentina was wearing back in 1997.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and her child, Vivienne Jolie, showed how to do matching looks in totally different styles at the 2024 Tony Awards. Angelina evoked regal glamour with a draped, sea-foam green velvet gown, courtesy of Atelier Versace. With the drapery of the dress and her matching shawl, Angelina evoked Old Hollywood glamour.

Bringing a fresh twist to the look, Vivienne, meanwhile, opted for a matching sea-foam green bow-tie. waistcoat and trousers, finished off with a pair of sneakers.

Brooke Shields’ 1998 Golden Globes gown goes to the prom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooke Shields’ daughter, Rowan Henchy, must have been very glad her iconic mother kept her 1998 Golden Globes dress. Rowan ended up dipping into her mother’s wardrobe when it came time for Prom.

The adorable moment was shared on Brooke’s Instagram, where she wrote, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom.”

Jessica Alba’s daughter borrows her mum’s dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba won ‘cool mom’ points by keeping hold of her mid-noughties dresses. With the trend popular with a new demographic, her daughter, Haven, wore one of Jessica’s dresses from 2007 when the family attended a premiere event together some ten years later.

Serena Williams and Olympia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s first daughter, Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr, looked like the double of her sporting legend mother in the most adorable red carpet moment in 2021. Olympia wore a replica of her mother’s black catsuit with one bedazzled leg.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Douglas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta Jones’ daughter, Carys Douglas, has already proven she’s inherited her mother’s natural affinity for glamour. The young model has fronted a Fendi campaign and appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Always a glamorous duo, Carys has also shared posts on social media recycling one of her mother’s dresses before.

Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three generations of leading ladies in one family photo. Hitchcock queen, Tippi Hedren, is the overall matriarch, with Working Girl star Melanie Griffith her only child.

Melanie would later continue the family’s connection to Hollywood, having three children including Dakota Johnson with actor Don Johnson and also welcoming Stella Banderas with Antonio Banderas.

Zahara Jolie in Angelina's dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zahara Jolie joined her family for another glamorous red carpet event, and eagle-eyed fans spotted that she had borrowed something rather special from mum. Zahara was wearing Angelina Jolie’s 2014 Oscar dress – a shimmering, silver Elie Saab Couture gown.

Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Substance star Margaret Qualley is one of the most exciting rising stars in Hollywood, and she must’ve learnt a lot from her mother, Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Andie MacDowell. Appearing together on the red carpet in 2024, their take on ‘less is more’ simplistic style also proved to be something they had in common.

Jessica Alba and Honor Warren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba brought both of her daughters to an event in 2017, and both daughters recycled dresses that belonged to their mother. Her daughter, Honor, opted to wear the playful, A-Line Prada dress with a checked print.

Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to iconic mums and daughters, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli are something of a blueprint. A ‘nepo baby’ who took her parents’ fame and transcended it into a dazzling career of her own, Liza and Judy would often perform together on the world’s biggest stages and Judy’s variety television specials.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she’s been busy shocking the world for the last forty-plus years, for a select few individuals, Madonna isn’t the outrageous Queen of Pop, just simply mum. But, Madonna being Madonna, she was never going to be the most conventional of parents.

She often brings her brood to fashion shows and glamorous events, and her children – including Lourdes Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, prove that they’ve inherited her knack for out-there fashion choices and attention-commanding get-ups.

Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily-Rose Depp has become a multi-hyphenate force – a successful actress-model-singer. And this makes sense, with her dad being Johnny Depp and her mother, the singer-model Vanessa Paradis. Lily and Vanessa appear together at glamorous events, mirroring one another’s timeless approach to style and effortless beauty.

The Kardashians

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2007, the Kardashians have been a mainstay on the showbiz circuit. While it’s rare now to get the whole tribe together on the same red carpet, the family – made up of matriarch Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie – loved to showcase their penchant for loud prints, bodycon dresses and other Y2K trends back when their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, first launched.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss is most definitely a ‘cool mom’ – bringing daughter Lila Grace to the 2023 Met Gala where the pair shut down the red carpet in bold, matching Fendi looks.

Kathy, Paris and Nicky Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the Hilton dynasty, Kathy and her daughters Paris and Nicky were always going to court interest. But Paris’ transition from heiress to one of the first ever reality stars made them a staple of pop culture. The glamorous trio love to hit the red carpet together, each one showing how to do a trend their own way. From Paris’ daring looks, Kathy’s quiet luxury style and Nicky’s high-fashion choices, the Hilton family can elevate any event.

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With 70s icon and timeless model Jerry Hall as her mother, and the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger as her father, it’s no surprise Georgia May Jagger is a red carpet favourite.

In 2024, they reminded everyone just why they are one of the chicest mother-daughter duos when they attended the Chloe fashion show in Paris. Both proving the power of a timeless trend, Jerry kept it elegant in a long trench coat while Georgia wore a modern, boxy leather jacket in black – and the pair both opted for a classic red lip.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After ill health plagued most of the Princess of Wales’ year in 2024, fans were delighted to see her join her family for the annual Sandringham Walkabout at Christmas. And that delight was doubled when Princess Charlotte – steadfastly by her mum’s side – twinned with touches of the same blue and green tartan print.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez used one of the biggest moments of her career to involve one of her twins, Emme, and create a family moment for the ages. While headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2020, JLo brought out Emme, who sang along to their mother’s track, Let’s Get Loud.

Not only was that iconic in itself, Jennifer opened her oversized coat to reveal the inner lining was a Puerto Rican flag – a moment of pride for their heritage, and a possible riposte to comments made against the Latin community by Donald Trump. It was fashion. It was glamorous. And it was powerful.