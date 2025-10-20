The Perfect Neighbor: Where is Susan Lorincz now and what happened to Ajike Owens' children?

True crime documentaries are never an easy watch, with the likes of Netflix's Unknown Number: The High School Catfish leaving viewers shocked by a mother's horrifying actions.

The streamer is also known for its true crime dramatisations, and recently, The Ed Gein Story has shone a light on some of the notorious crimes carried out by a man suffering from undiagnosed mental health problems.

Netflix's latest true crime documentary feels exceptionally distressing and urgent. The Perfect Neighbor looks at the tragic death of mother-of-four, Ajike (AJ) Owens, 35, who was shot and killed through a closed door by her neighbour, Susan Lorincz, 58.

The acclaimed film is made by Geeta Gandbhir, the best friend of Ajike Owens' sister-in-law. Ajike, a black woman, went to ask Susan, who is white, why she was harassing her children when they played on ground near her home in Florida - there had been previous incidents of this happening and police had been made aware.

Using predominantly police bodycam footage, the documentary shows Susan's growing hostility towards her neighbours in the run up to the fatal shooting on June 2, 2023.

After she shot Ajike through her front door, the delay in Susan's arrest caused huge outrage. Subsequent police investigations into whether her actions met the criteria of the controversial Stand Your Ground laws angered Ajike's loved ones and local community.

We look at where Susan Lorincz is now, and what happened to Ajike Owens' four children in the aftermath of her tragic death.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Perfect Neighbor | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Where is Susan Lorincz now?

Susan Lorincz is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence at the Homestead Correctional Institution in Homestead, Florida.

She was found guilty of manslaughter and while Ajike Owens' family pushed for her to be given the maximum penalty of 30 years, she received 25 years when the judge took into account her lack of any previous criminal record.

According to CNN, in closing arguments made during the trial, prosecutor Rich Buxman told jurors, "it wasn’t an accidental situation. It wasn’t a situation where she slipped and the gun accidentally went off and shot the door and struck Ms. Owens."

He continued, "that’s not what we have here. She intentionally fired it. There’s no doubt that the defendant intentionally committed an act, which caused the death of Ajike Owens."

Buxman said Lorincz acted with "utter disregard for the life of others."

(Image credit: Netflix)

After the verdict was read, Ajike's mother, Pamela Dias, said outside the courthouse, "this has been a long journey to get to this day, to get to this verdict."

"I am very pleased with the jury, the prosecution, the verdict. I find some peace with that verdict. I feel that although my daughter is gone forever, the children’s mom is gone forever, we’ve achieved some justice for Ajike."

"My heart is a little lighter and we’re now on the path to healing," she concluded.

Speaking to TV20, Susan herself said, "I just never, ever thought in a million years this would happen, and it just, it breaks my heart." She continued, "I can't take it back. I can't replace her."

What happened to Ajike Owens' children?

Ajike's four children, Isaac, Israel, Afrika and Titus are being raised by their grandmother, Pamela Dias.

At the time of their mother's death, their ages ranged from three to 12-years-old, with Titus being the youngest and Isaac being the eldest.

According to People, Isaac has been in trauma therapy since Ajike's killing, and Pamela has suggested she's also looking into counselling for Israel - he was 9-years-old at the time of her death and tragically by her side when she was shot.

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to Fox 35, on the one year anniversary of Ajike's death, her children gathered to honour her memory.

One of the youngsters read a poem for their mother, containing the line, "My mom is my hero. Forever will she be in my heart."

Speaking of her role in raising the four children, Ajike's mother, Pamela, said, "Every day I have to muster up the energy and the courage to face this world and make sure that they're okay, that they can have as much of a normal and healthy childhood, and also to see their strength and courage helps me."

She concluded, "I have no choice but to do it, and I thank god for giving me the strength. And I have amazing people around me who help support us."

The Perfect Neighbor is now streaming on Netflix.