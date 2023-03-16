Succession star Brian Cox discusses royal rift claiming Meghan Markle had 'ambitions' to be a Princess

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Brian Cox's opinion of the Royal Family is no secret, as the Scottish actor has long since been a vocal abolitionist.

Cox took the chance to discuss his anti-monarchy stance, ahead of Succession season 4 - which will be the final installment of the hit series. Some may say this is fitting, considering he himself played the controversial head of a high-powered family.

The stark difference between the Roy family and the Roy-al Family is, though both are powerful in their own ways, that the Royal Family's power is handed down through generations.

In an interview with Haute Living New York (opens in new tab), the Scottish actor discussed one of the ongoing tension within the British monarchy, regarding the tumultuous relations with the Sussexes.

Addressing Meghan Markle's experience in the Royal Family he said, “You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off."

The actor's comments come in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's coronation invite and news of Princess Lilibet Diana's christening - which no member of the Royal Family attended.

After the news that the ceremony had taken place, it was evident that the Prince's children were officially using their Prince and Princess titles. Since then, the Buckingham Palace website changed Archie and Lilibet's titles.

This move surprised some, who wondered why the Sussexes chose to use the titles - despite distancing themselves from the Royal Family. A move made following endless abuse against the couple in the tabloid press, on social media, and, the Sussexes allege, from the Royal Family.

Cox believes that despite the shock and upset expressed by Meghan, that she wasn't unaware of what to expect.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into,” he said, adding that she 'clearly' had an 'ambition' to marry Prince Harry that she may have had since childhood.

“The childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s*** we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams,” he said.

The actor's views on this fantasy, and the mere existence of royalty is no secret.

"In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy," he said. "It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense." The actor added that even if those in favor of the monarchy claim that the system is 'tradition' all he has to say to them is, "f*** it, move on."

Some may consider Cox's comments as being anti Prince Harry and Meghan but the actor has spoken out against their treatment in the past.

"Let's not beat about the bush, they have driven them out, and yes, I have no doubt at all, some of it is racist," he told ES Magazine (opens in new tab) back in 2020. "It’s horrible what has happened to them.”

He also took the opportunity to add, despite liking the late Queen Elizabeth - that she ought to be the last British monarch. “When [the Queen] is gone, whole bl**** shooting match should go. We won’t end this feudal hold on our culture and system until then.”