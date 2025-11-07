Are you a Queen Camilla fan? Test your knowledge on Her Majesty, from her grandkids to her pets

Queen Camilla is not just known for being King Charles' wife. She's an animal lover, an avid reader, and a dedicated patron to various charities.

She's a family woman too, as a mother, grandmother, and step-grandmother - plus the owner of various fur babies. Alongside her efforts as a key working royal, she has forged tight bonds with members of The Firm since stepping into the regal spotlight decades ago. One relationship that is particularly special is the one she shares with Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Camilla's reaction to Kate's poignant cancer recovery video has been revealed recently, and it gives a unique insight into their rapport.

Meanwhile, she shares a loving and strong marriage with the King that has spanned many years - and is by his side at events big and small, having recently made history with him as they visited Rome to meet Pope Leo.

So, how much do you really know about Her Majesty and the life she leads? Take our quiz to find out.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors