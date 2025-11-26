As season 5 looms, put your Stranger Things knowledge to the test
Are you a Stranger Things superfan? Test yourself before season 5 lands
If you're a Stranger Things lover, we won't need to be the ones to tell you that this week is a big one in the TV calendar.
Thursday November 27th will see the first episodes of the long-awaited fifth season of Stranger Things arrive on Netflix - and we couldn't be more excited.
We've been eagerly waiting for the fifth and final series of the sci-fi phenomenon to grace our Netflix accounts since 2022 - and the day has nearly arrived.
If, like us, you're counting down the seconds until you can sink your teeth into the new episodes, take our Stranger Things quiz to find out how much you really know about the show.
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.