As Margaret Atwood turns 86, put your knowledge of The Handmaid's Tale to the test
The incredible author is marking her 86th birthday today
Happy birthday, Margaret Atwood! The author of The Handmaid's Tale is marking her 86th birthday today.
She's the brains behind one of the most iconic literary releases of the past century and has been read by millions. Her best-selling novel led to the creation of the TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale that has had us hooked on June's story since season one all the way through to the final sixth season.
In honour of Margaret's birthday, it's time to test your knowledge on all the goings on of Gilead with our quiz. From June's lost daughter to the meaning of the Handmaids' famous phrases, do you know your stuff enough to get 10/10?
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
