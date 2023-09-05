Priscilla Presley opens up about age gap with Elvis - 'he respected the fact I was only 14 years old'
Priscilla Presley opened up about her age gap with Elvis Presley and spoke about their early courtship when she was just 14
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Priscilla Presley opened up about her age gap with her former husband, the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
On Monday, September 4, 2023, Priscilla Presley appeared at the Venice Film Festival for Sofia Coppola's film Priscilla and opened up during a press conference by discussing her relationship with Elvis and how they first met when she was just a teenager.
Per People, Priscilla revealed that many people are misguided and think that they began having sex when she was just fourteen - something she disputed. "People think, 'Oh, it was sex.' No, it wasn’t. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship."
According to Priscilla Presley's relationship timeline with Elvis, they met in Germany when she was 14 and he was 24. Despite their ten-year age gap the pair began courting for six weeks before he left for the US.
Speaking about the early days of their relationship, Priscilla revealed that they connected through conversation and opening up to one another when they were in Germany. "It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother - which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection," she said.
She added that her maturity at such a young age was also an 'attraction'. She said, "Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life - not in numbers. That was the attraction."
She also spoke about the secrecy in their relationship, "I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way. I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him. So, we built a relationship and then our relationship went on until I left."
She then reflected on their separation and explained that their divorce had nothing to do with the love they had for one another."It wasn’t because I didn’t love him - he was the love of my life," she said. "It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that."
She added that their shared priority was their daughter, Lisa Marie, when they separated. "But it didn’t mar our relationship, we still remained very close. And of course, we had our daughter and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other," she said.
The star then complemented Priscilla, which is set to be released in October 2023. "It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love," she said. "Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, we spoke a couple of times and I really put everything out for her that I could."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Rare image of Princess Margaret shows her softer side in dressed-down tropical look
A rare image of Princess Margaret showed her softer side as Her Royal Highness was pictured with her close friend Lady Glenconner
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Princess of Wales’ next overseas trip could see old rivalries rise to the surface
Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ next overseas trip is coming up very soon and it could inspire competitiveness between them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Huge milestone for Riley Keough after the death of mum, Lisa Marie Presley, and battle over her will
The battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate has been settled – what does it mean for Riley Keough?
By Jack Slater Published