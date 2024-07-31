Presumed Innocent: Ending explained and will there be a season 2?

Presumed Innocent is the gritty court drama that has kept us on the edge of our seats over the last few weeks. After the finale, viewers have been left confused by the explosive ending and are wondering whether the Apple TV + series will return for a second season.

We’ve been spoilt with the amount of binge-worthy crime dramas recently, with The Jetty, The Turkish Detective and the second season of Kin all arriving on our screens this month. However, Presumed Innocent has emerged as one of the best crime dramas of the year.

Just like the original novel by Scott Turow, the taut thriller follows the trail of Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) - a former prosecuting attorney who is accused of murdering his colleague Carolyn Polhemus.

With their affair hanging over proceedings and Carolyn’s embittered husband determined to Rusty behind bars, there have been plenty of twists in this thrilling mini-series.

Having watched all eight episodes on Apple TV +, many viewers have questioned the twist ending and whether there will be a second season of Presumed Innocent.

Presumed Innocent ending explained

In the finale episode of Presumed Innocent, the jury finds Rusty not guilty of the murder of Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). However, the defence is far from happy with the jury’s decision.

Following the discovery of the fire poker at the home of Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard), the police are now combing the prosecutor’s house.

Left behind by the killer, the weapon is clearly some kind of warning or taunt but police are unable to confirm who left it. With no fingerprints or DNA on the poker, it does little to support either side’s case.

Judge Lyttle (Noma Dumezweni) yet again offers a mistrial, but neither the defence nor prosecution accepts.

Rusty’s ego clouds his judgement yet again as he believes he can use the weapon in his favour. Despite the lack of evidence, he thinks he can use it to publicly accuse Carolyn’s son, Michael (Tate Birchmore) of leaving it.

His lawyer Raymond (Bill Camp) disagrees and though he is newly out of the hospital, he makes a last attempt to win the case. It is a bold move as he calls a new medical examiner to the stand.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Unlike the original coroner, this new expert reveals that Carolyn’s stomach was empty when she died. As it would have taken hours for her to digest her last meal, they suggest that Carolyn died between 1am and 3am - instead of 8:55pm.

After the court hears this bombshell, Rusty then takes to the stands to deliver his closing statement. While we are used to seeing his furious, antagonistic side, the prosecutor admits his faults as he asserts his innocence.

His speech ends, "I am not honourable, but the irony is I hope you are."

Not long after this, the final not guilty verdict is delivered.

Though he and his family should be celebrating, he returns home to find his wife Barbara’s (Ruth Negga) suitcase in their bedroom. In the ensuing argument, he accuses her of being the true killer - until their daughter Jaden (Chase Infiniti) walks in.

It is then revealed that she is the killer. During a flashback, Carolyn tells the teen that she is pregnant. Furious about her affair with her father, Jaden strikes her three times before fleeing.

Horrified by what their daughter has done, the family agree to never speak about the murder again and the series concludes with a where are they now style montage.

With the case seemingly closed, many fans are now wondering whether Presumed Innocent will return for a second season.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Will Presumed Innocent return for a second season?

Though Apple TV + has renewed Presumed Innocent for a second season, the streaming service has confirmed that the next installment will focus on an entirely new case.

As it is unclear whether Jake Gyllenhaal will return, it is unlikely that the second season will follow the dramatic events of the finale.

Sadly, the release date has also yet to be announced. It is likely that another season won’t be released until late 2025 - especially as production is due to start.