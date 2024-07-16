Is The Jetty based on a true story? The real inspiration behind the BBC drama

The Jetty is a taut new thriller that delves into the relationships that shape us. As Jenna Coleman stars in the new series, fans are curious about the crime drama's inspiration and whether it is based on a true story.

Airing over four episodes, it sees Jenna play Ember Manning, a detective investigating a fire at a local boat hut.

Though it seemed idyllic on the surface, it becomes apparent that the property had connections to a local sex offender and a 17-year-old girl who went missing decades prior.

As the case unfolds, it has eerie parallels to the present and a man's illicit relationship with two underage girls.

Set to be one of the best crime dramas of the year, the arson investigation will force Ember to question her own identity, boundaries, and her relationship with her late husband.

And viewers are curious to know whether the thriller was inspired by real events.

Is The Jetty based on a true story?

Though The Jetty wasn’t based on a true story, the show’s creator says that the drama was 'loosely inspired' by her experiences as a teenager.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cat Jones, the woman behind The Jetty, explained that it was her friends’ relationships with older men that prompted her to pen the BBC drama.

Speaking about the new series, she told The Radio Times, "At the time, we all thought it was very exciting that these older guys were interested in our younger friends, but of course when you reflect upon that later, you realise that it was actually illegal and abusive."

(Image credit: BBC)

In the years following, she says she was still 'interested' to know how those affected felt about the relationships.

She added, "Is it something they look back on and think, 'We were in love, it was fine,' or do they look back and say 'that wasn't okay'?

"I wanted to tell a story that explores those ideas."

All episodes of The Jetty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.