Presley family drama intensifies as ex wins bitter, seven-year custody battle while relations between Riley Keough and Priscilla worsen

The Presley family drama has gone from bad to worse as it's been reported that Lisa Marie Presley's ex has won full custody of their twin daughters. The legal battle for custody of the late star's youngest children was in full swing at the time of her death.

In the short time since Lisa Marie Presley died aged 54 in Los Angeles, of an apparent cardiac arrest, an outpouring of grief has been shared by her fans and those closest to her.

Needless to say, that loss is likely to have hit her mother Priscilla Presley, and three living children - actor Riley Keough, 33, and her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020, leaving her, "heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated."

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie's devotion to her children was abundantly clear throughout her lifetime, as reflected by the confirmation, by her reps, that Graceland was left to her three daughters. If that weren't enough, the seven-year-long custody battle for Harper and Finlay ought to back it up even more.

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), said custody battle is now over. During a virtual hearing, Lisa Marie's lawyer Gary Fishbein attended on Tuesday, March 14, he asked for the custody case to be dismissed as his client is, "sadly no longer with us."

This news comes only days after Michael formally asked the court to appoint him as his daughters' guardian so he could 'represent his twin daughters' interest in the legal dispute regarding Lisa Marie's trust.

(Image credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Said dispute is ongoing as, less than a month after her death, Sky News (opens in new tab) reported that her mother Priscilla Presley filed a legal challenge over the, "validity and authenticity," of an amendment made to her late daughter's will - which was amended in 2016.

The combination of these legal woes and this latest development in the custody battle is likely to worsen relations between Riley and her grandmother after reports that they're at loggerheads.

Lisa Marie Presley's funeral was attended by many of her inner circle so, for some, it was truly shocking to see her ex-husband Michael sitting front row and center.

"Michael was not invited," a close friend of Lisa Marie's told PEOPLE (opens in new tab). "He came to Memphis under the pretense that he had to chaperone the twins - and he forced his way in with Priscilla's help. The last thing Lisa Marie would have wanted was for Michael to be there."

(Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

According to a Presley family insider, who discussed Priscilla and Riley's relationship, "They do not see eye to eye."

Reports have escalated to such a high level of intensity that, after allegations were made about Priscilla being 'locked out' Graceland's estate officially denied that any locks have been changed in Elvis’ former home.