Tom Hanks, LeAnn Rimes, and Leah Remini pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley as she passes away age 54

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities following the tragic news that Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54.

The American musician, and sole daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was found unresponsive at her Los Angeles home on Thursday morning. It's understood that she suffered from cardiac arrest and was revived by EMTs with CPR. She was pronounced dead, however, at a nearby hospital. The devastating news comes just six months after Lisa Marie Presley shared an emotional tribute to her son, Benjamin, on the anniversary of his death.

In a statement to the Associated Press (opens in new tab) yesterday, Priscilla Presley confirmed the passing of her only child.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the 77-year-old wrote. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known." Priscilla also asked for "privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough (Image credit: Getty)

Celebrity tributes have been pouring in following the shocking news, with many taking to social media to share condolences and kind words.

On her Instagram, Rita Wilson issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself and her husband, Tom Hanks. Revealing that the Hollywood couple had spent time with Lisa during the promotional tour for Elvis, she hailed the late musician as a "gracious" host with a "beautiful voice."

Singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes shared her sympathy on Twitter, reflecting on how the family had suffered "too much grief in just a couple years." The comment referred to Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Actor Leah Remini said she was "heartbroken", before adding, "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now."

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZHJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Billy Idol, a friend of Lisa's who had also performed with her, said, "She was very loving 2 me" and recalled that "she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland" in Memphis in the '90s.

Other celebrities to have paid tribute include Mia Farrow, Bette Midler, and John Travolta.

Presley's last public appearance occurred on Tuesday evening, when she accompanied her mother Priscilla to the 80th Golden Globes. She was seen breaking down in tears as she watched Austin Butler receive the award for Best Actor, after wowing voters with his portrayal of her father in the 2022 biopic, Elvis.

In his acceptance speech, Butler hailed the Presley family for their support throughout the project.

"Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," the 31-year-old said. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Lisa Presley is survived by her three daughters, Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood.