Sarah Ferguson quotes the late Queen in touching reading at Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland funeral

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest today, January 22, as thousands of fans turned up to pay their respects.

A public memorial service honored the life of the iconic Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, at the families Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Family, friends, and fans walked in a procession to Lisa Marie’s final resting place, a garden on the property where her son and father are buried.

The service began with the singing of Amazing Grace by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir.

(Image credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In a message on the order of service, the Presley family had written, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the love, compassion and support you have shown our family during this difficult time. We will always be grateful.”

Speaking during the celebration of her life was Sarah Ferguson, a surprising close friend of the late Lisa Marie.

Sarah, the Duchess of York opened her speech by referring to the sweet nickname the pair gave one another.

She said, “Sissie, this is for you with affection. My late mother-in-law [the Queen] used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.”

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Today we talk about Lisa Marie. We look at Priscilla, as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie and say you lost a son. Mothers losing children, there are no words for it.”

“So, today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward, we can light the flame, so for Riley, Harper and Finley, and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you, all of us are with you and we will help you as best we can. If you just put out your hand, we will be there.”

Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also in attendance at the moving service, with director Baz Luhrmann also joining.

Lisa Marie died last week aged 54, after being found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home following a cardiac arrest.

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After being rushed to hospital, the American singer passed away.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Lisa Marie’s mom, Priscilla Presley confirmed the passing of her only child.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known."

Lisa Marie had weathered many storms in her life, including high profile divorces and struggles with addiction.

Most devastatingly, Lisa Marie lost her son, Benjamin Keough, when he was aged just 27.

Lisa Marie had previously written an essay on her pain, writing, "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Here’s hoping those she has left behind find ways to cope with their own grief.