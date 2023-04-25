Nicole Richie wins the style game at sister Sofia Richie’s glitzy wedding weekend with two fabulous gowns

Everybody is talking about Sofia Richie’s wedding to music industry pro Elliot Grainge and we can’t blame them: from a star-studded guest list to a fabulous-looking series of events and beautiful fashion looks all around, the weekend-long affair had the marks of a truly memorable Hollywood extravaganza.

Although all the looks we’ve gazed at on social media are deserving of praise, it is the bride’s sister Nicole Richie who truly caught our attention. The 41-year-old TV personality, actress and fashion designer did, in fact, look absolutely gorgeous wearing two different dresses that we just can't stop thinking about.

The mother of two, married to the lead singer of Good Charlotte Joel Madden, showed off her looks in an Instagram post that rightfully drew a lot of attention.

At the rehearsal dinner, Nicole opted for a green, see-through gown by Alberta Ferretti that featured leaf-shaped embroidery across her hips and chest. She paired the look with an oversized thin brown jacket and platform heels. Beauty-wise, she wore her hair down, framing dark brown lips and eyes.

For the actual wedding ceremony, on the other hand, Nicole went event darker, wearing an archive Donna Karan dress that boasted a dramatically memorable pointy shoulder and a long train. The gown looked even better with Nicole's slicked-back ponytail hairstyle with dangling diamond earrings.

A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Friends and fans obviously immediately commented on both looks on Instagram.

Paris Hilton, Nicole's pal and her former The Simple Life co-star, commented, "Stunning!!!!😍," while singer-songwriter Matthew Koma jokingly asked if Nicole's husband snapped the top-notch photos.

"Are you kidding me? Stunning goddess. That green dress is perfection on you 💚," noted a fan under the slideshow of pictures.

“I'm sick over this green dress," yet another one wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, Nicole paid tribute to the bride. In a photo that she simply captioned "I love you more than anything," Nicole is seen bending down helping sister Sofia in her beautiful wedding gown.

The bride herself commented on the image with the words, "I love you more than life."

Sisters are everything, right?

A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As Hollywood aficionados have been closely monitoring this past weekend, the 24-year-old Sofia and 29-year-old Elliot got married in Antibes, France on Saturday, during a fancy, star-studded ceremony that looked like the stuff of dreams.

Plenty of celebrities were in attendance, including Nicole's sister and brother in law Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

We wish the newlyweds the very best that life has to offer!