The red carpet is a bustling pre-event hub for A-Listers, interviewers and paparazzi alike gathering for events, ranging from film premieres to prestigious events like the Grammys and the Oscars.

However, sometimes it becomes a place filled with gossip and controversial moments that are (of course) documented and captured by many. While these moments have been occurring for decades, the social media-orientated world we now find ourselves in means they spread quickly.

From weird questions being asked by interviewers to incredulous actors to crazy stunts being pulled to co-stars who have fallen out coming together on the red carpet, we have seen many very awkward situations play out throughout the years.

So to revel in the drama and controversy of Hollywood, we take a look back at some of the most controversial (and weird) moments ever from the red carpet.

The most controversial (and weird) red carpet moments ever

A fan handcuffing herself to Hugh Grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the premiere of the film Music and Lyrics in 2007, Hugh Grant was on the receiving end of a rather surreal and controversial prank as a Dutch journalist handcuffed herself to him, and didn’t have a key to unlock it! The controversial moment became even more awkward as the actor had no choice but to stay with her until police and fire rescue showed up to separate them and (of course) take her away from the area. The best part is that said journalist spent a grand total of two hours in jail for the weird encounter…truly bizarre!

Björk’s iconic swan dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2001 Oscars, queen of kooky Björk gave us all a rather controversial moment on the red carpet when she wore what many at first thought was a dead swan around her neck. People quickly realised this was (obviously) not real, but were still shocked by her choice to don a dress that was so surreal (completed with an egg purse - what else?). Designed by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski, it was initially mocked by the media for its bizarre design but has since become an iconic moment in red carpet fashion history.

Jennifer Garner being interrupted mid-interview by Gary Busey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American actor Gary Busey gave plenty of controversial and just plain awkward moments at the 2008 Oscars, including repeatedly interrupting interviewer Ryan Seacrest and then kissing actress Jennifer Garner on her neck. Jennifer was, of course, totally taken aback by the odd and clearly uncomfortable encounter and replied to Seacrest’s question with confusion about being kissed on the neck mid-interview. Busey later apologised for the event.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Debra Messing calling out E! News for unequal pay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the 2010s, the world began to discover the extent of gender inequality through campaigns such as the #MeToo movement and the #TimesUp campaign which advocated for better treatment of women in the workplace. Actress Debra Messing made this feeling apparent on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, bluntly stating that she missed reporter Catt Sadler (who resigned months earlier after discovering a pay difference between her and her male co-host) and that she was shocked to discover that E! News doesn’t pay its female staff equally to its male counterparts. This moment instantly garnered support from many and while it was seen as controversial, we think it made the perfect statement on equality in the workplace.

Jared Leto dressing up as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Each year at the Met Gala, we see some of the most intricate and also outlandish costumes that are all supposed to follow a theme. At the 2023 Met Gala, Jared Leto took this theme to a whole new height when honouring Chanel legend Karl Lagerfeld, deciding to dress up as his beloved feline Choupette (as you do). Shocking and confusing those on and off the runway, Leto prowled down the carpet in a huge white catsuit covered in hair and with a ridiculously oversized yet extremely lifelike cat head complete with whiskers and massive ears. What a truly odd moment in fashion!

Will Smith slapping a reporter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actors have to keep their cool whilst out and about and dodge whatever weird interactions come their way. A certain Will Smith completely lost his cool at the 2003 Oscars when an interviewer went to embrace the Men In Black actor before trying to plant a kiss on the actor's mouth. Smith pushed him away after the hug before slapping his cheek away in utter confusion. It turns out that this controversial moment was performed by none other than notorious red-carpet prankster Vitalii Sediuk. As we all know, a rather similar moment was then recreated on stage between himself and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars!

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Issac flirting on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A controversial and rather steamy red carpet moment happened during the 2021 Venice Film Festival when Jessica Chastain and Oscar Issac took part in some serious flirting during the promo for their show Scenes from a Marriage. Loving glances and arm kisses shocked the world considering both actors are err…married?! The internet exploded with responses and plenty of videos to show the crazy encounter between the pair, so it's safe to say this moment has gone down as a completely controversial red carpet moment.

Bradley Cooper’s clingy fan encounter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2014 SAG Awards, Bradley Cooper was the victim of a rather embarrassing controversial moment on the red carpet. Standing with fellow co-stars, the actor was accosted by a rather excitable fan who grabbed onto his leg and wouldn’t let it go! While the actor was seen to awkwardly laugh off the encounter, it turned out that the ‘fan’ was actually notorious Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who was quickly pulled off the actor and booted out of the event. Weird…

The entire Don’t Worry Darling premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, the world was all flutter for the premiere and release of Olivia Wilde’s retro-dystopian film Don’t Worry Darling. With its star-studded cast including Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, the whole world was excited for the film's release. Its premiere, however, was full of small controversies that made it on the whole a very odd release. For starters, leading lady Florence Pugh didn’t even show up to one of the screenings. It then developed into a series of odd no-eye contact interactions, rumours about the film’s director and leading man Harry Styles starting a relationship, co-stars not taking pictures with one another and even the famous video alleging Styles spat on Chris Pine. It’s safe to say this entire series of events will go down as one of the red carpet's most controversial moments.

Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one quite understood the assignment of ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ as a theme at the 2019 Met Gala better than Lady Gaga. Gaga arrived in a Brandon Maxwell ensemble that transformed through four different looks, each more dramatic than the last. Starting off with a fun pink cape dress with a 25-foot train, she then emerged from the dress in a black corset dress with opera gloves, before applying lipstick and then revealing a form-fitting pink column gown that (of course) turned into yet another outfit when she took the dress off to reveal a bra and pant combo that was studded with diamonds! The red carpet (and internet) watched on in wonder and delight as the singer and actress strutted her stuff on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kim Kardashian getting flour bombed at her own event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When at a launch party for your own fragrance, being flour-bombed is the last thing you’d expect to happen. That is what happened to Kim Kardashian as she walked the red carpet in 2012 for the launch of her perfume ‘True Reflection’. An unnamed person seemingly shouted abuse about the model’s controversial use of fur clothing before throwing a bag of flour directly over her head. It was an escalation of events not long before animal rights group PETA placed a billboard in Hollywood calling out Kardashian’s unethical fashion choices. The flour thrower was detained by security but was then released after Kardashian chose to not press charges. Awkwaaard!

Katy Perry dressing as a chandelier at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York throws a Gala to raise money for the museum’s costume institute. This means that, of course, the themes are as wild and wacky as you can quite possibly imagine. At the 2019 Met Gala, Katy Perry took the theme to shiny new heights when she stunned onlookers dressed as a lighting fixture. Albeit a rather high-end-looking chandelier costume, this outfit was almost instantly the subject of mockery and became countless memes. The dress, designed by Moschino, featured light-up elements and so much beading that it could easily hang in a posh hotel. We can’t imagine it must’ve been easy to sit down at all!

Joan Rivers had some things to say about Nicole Kidman’s dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 1997 Oscars, Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet in a rather eye-catching chartreuse gown. Revered US actress and comedian Joan Rivers (who was hosting E! News’ pre-event show) clearly didn’t like the gown, and called out to Kidman for her to come and tell her why she wore “such an ugly colour”, calling it the “ugliest dress I’ve ever seen” . Harsh considering its beautiful and intricate lace detailing and beading, which we think Kidman looked amazing in!

Amy Schumer face-planting on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, the nightmare of falling down in public. It’s a fear many of us share, and unfortunately for Amy Schumer, this happened in front of many on the red carpet at the 2015 Time 100 Gala. As stars walked the red carpet, Schumer face-planted in front of the then it-couple of the moment Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…who were totally oblivious and walked right past her. While Schumer revealed on The Graham Norton Show that it was seemingly a ‘prank’, we can’t quite tell if this is the truth or just a way to style out a crazy red carpet moment!

An awkward mother-daughter moment between Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The film adaptation of E. L James’ steamy romance novel Fifty Shades of Grey was something that really got Hollywood talking. One hilariously awkward moment to come out of the film’s release happened on the red carpet at the Oscars between its leading lady (played by Dakota Johnson) and her mum Melanie Griffith. When asked if she had seen the film, Griffith replied with a cool “no” before adding that it would be “strange” to see her daughter do such scenes. Dakota snapped back after the reply, saying “Fine, you don’t have to see it!”, giving us this totally relatable awkward family moment that became an instant meme on social media.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Dictator’ stunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2012 Oscars, Ryan Seacrest got more than he bargained for when he interviewed ‘The Dictator’ (aka Sacha Baron Cohen) on the red carpet. Cohen, in character as 'The Dictator', was talking about all sorts of weird and probably banned topics on E! News (e.g. Middle Eastern politics) when he ‘spilled’ an urn full of ashes on Ryan Seacrest who, let’s face it, just about held his composure. As he was carted off by security, Seacrest, talking to the presenters, not on the carpet, explained that he had an “idea something was coming”. We guess he didn’t think it would involve a rather expensive suit being ruined by dust…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Their romance might on the outside seem a bit unlikely, but Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker showed the world their relationship in a way that let us all know they are very much in love. Walking the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs, the loved-up pair made sure everyone paid attention to them by giving an extremely PDA-filled red carpet walk full of excessive amounts of lip-locking, hand-holding and loving glances. While the paparazzi may have wanted pictures of the couple giving everyone their best, they were so in their own world that almost every picture of them on the carpet is them smooching!

A prankster asking Anna Wintour for a Vogue cover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is widely documented that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has a rather serious public persona (she is, after all, the inspiration for Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada) that many in the fashion world admire. So, when she was accosted by Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk at Paris Fashion Week in 2015, it became a rather controversial moment where the fashion icon nearly broke her calm manner. Boldly asking her to make him the next Vogue cover star Wintour, of course, was just trying to escape the prankster in a composed way while the immediate swarm of paparazzi surrounded the both of them. He was quickly dragged away by security, but it became an instant mad moment the world paid attention to.

Kristen Stewart’s 'no heels' protest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-brow events often have strict dress codes (ball gowns, smart shoes etc.). But actress Kristen Stewart seemed to have other ideas and thoughts on the extremely strict expectations for dress (that normally affect women the most). She decided to remove her heels and walk the carpet barefoot at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival to protest the festival’s strict dress code for women. Looking rather glam in her sparkly metallic dress and with super cool slicked-back hair, Stewart made a bold statement that caused controversy at one of the most strict and formal film events of the year.

Stella McCartney almost ripping Rihanna’s skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When on the red carpet, sometimes mishaps happen. Whether it’s stars falling over or unwanted fashion disasters, there always seem to be a few of these moments at every red carpet. At the 2014 Met Gala, a controversial and near-dangerous moment happened when British fashion designer Stella McCartney stood on the train of Rihanna’s dress and almost caused her to fall over! The accident was averted (thankfully) but has still become a very well-known awkward moment on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga’s meat dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All sorts of outlandish and controversial outfits have been worn on the red carpet, from Cher’s famous Bob Mackie dress to Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ dress - but none shocked quite like Lady Gaga wearing a dress made entirely of raw meat to the 2010 VMAs. Complete with a cowl neck, boots made from beef and a clutch to match, Gaga said her controversial outfit was a comment on the US government’s controversial ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy that stopped gay people from serving in the army. This was repealed in 2011, but still remains a totally iconic criticism of government injustices.

Lizzy Gardiner’s American Express dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian costume designer Lizzy Gardiner made a major controversial statement at the 1995 Oscars when she wore a dress made of 254 expired gold American Express cards. A clear statement on the consumerism and often excessive glamour of Hollywood, the dress was complete with spaghetti straps, gold undergarments and matching shoes. Gardiner was making waves that year as a relative unknown in Hollywood and was up for an award for Best Costume Design for her work on The Adventures of Priscilla. According to CNN Style , the dress was intended for one of the film’s main characters; it ended up being worn by her as the company did not want to be featured in the film.

An interviewer asking Taylor Swift what men she’d be taking home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the red carpet, stars get asked all sorts of weird and wonderful questions. None, however, shocked the world more than Taylor Swift being genuinely being quizzed on how many men she would be taking home that night following the awards show! Taylor’s confused and clearly amazed look summarised the vibe of this extremely odd and inappropriate exchange, but she, of course, kept her cool and offered the calm reply of, “I’m not going home with any men tonight, I’m going to hang out with my friends”. Truly a controversial moment that we hope all red-carpet interviewers learn from…

Sarah Jessica Parker’s headpiece controversy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2015 Met Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker became the face of a rather controversial discussion on cultural appropriation. Attending the Gala (the theme that year being China; Through The Looking Glass), Parker wore an extravagant Asian-style headpiece designed by Irish milliner Philip Treacy, that was put under the spotlight for being insensitive to the delicacies of Asian and Chinese culture and the fact it wasn’t even designed by a Chinese designer. There were a few who praised it for its boldness, but the overwhelming criticism of its cultural insensitivity made it a controversial red-carpet moment few will forget.

Tiffany Haddish’s awkward interview at the Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Tiffany Haddish gave us this insanely awkward and rather controversial exchange with Entertainment Tonight’s presenter Lauren Zima. When asked about an after-party ‘costume change’ , the actress responded in a rather calm but annoyed voice, saying “I’m not wearing a costume. I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana…It’s called an evening gown, darling. It’s custom”. The presenter tried to brush the awkward conversation off before Haddish continued with comments that clearly made the situation even more weird. It’s safe to say both parties probably couldn’t wait for the interview to be over…

Demi Moore’s biker short outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Demi Moore wore a rather interesting frock at the 1989 Oscars. A cross between a Vivienne Westwood corset Renaissance gown and an 80s aerobicise outfit, the dress was actually a sort of elaborate unitard featuring bike shorts fully visible underneath her royal half-skirt at the back. At the time, the outfit was quite controversial and made the rounds in the media, receiving significant mockery and debate for its style credentials. With the nature of fashion trends to run in cycles, we don’t think it’ll be long before bike shorts and vintage dresses become a fashion staple once again!

John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson’s (near-awkward) Oscars encounter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2015 Oscars, an (almost) controversial yet truly surreal moment occurred on the red carpet between John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson. While the star was posing on the red carpet in front of the paparazzi, the actor seemed to slide into the shot, put his hand around her torso and lean in for a kiss. While on the surface this interaction may look uncomfortable (and it was immediately a scandal on social media), the actress came out to say that it was an “unfortunate still-frame” that “does not reflect what preceded and followed”, according to Glamour . Phew…because it certainly didn’t look that way!

Doja Cat’s lifelike cat prosthetics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 Met Gala theme honouring Karl Lagerfeld gave us many memorable looks, such as Jared Leto dressing in a larger-than-life costume of Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. Rapper and singer Doja Cat clearly got the memo about going feline forward for the prestigious event and donned extremely lifelike prosthetics to transform herself into a cat for the red carpet. The look was an instant controversy, receiving plenty of mixed reviews of praise and pure bewilderment for her cat-inspired look. Complete with a rhinestone dress that was backless, a built-in hood with cat ears and more jewellery than any cat could ever need, this look has become a Met Gala classic because of its truly outlandish nature.

Mayim Bialik having to explain her own intelligence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mayim Bialik may play a genius on the comedy show The Big Bang Theory, but it turns out that she really is quite the genius (and is a neuroscientist)! When being interviewed on the red carpet at the 2014 SAG Awards, Bialik was awkwardly asked how many people think she can solve maths problems at the drop of a hat and responded that she was more than trained in calculus as a neuroscientist. “You may not have known that” was the perfect response to the interviewers who seemed shocked and clearly embarrassed at their lack of preparation for interviewing. Nice one Mayim!

Issa Rae explaining to an interviewer that she already had a memoir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a rule, it's pretty well-known that interviewers are expected to do some light research on who they’re interviewing. That rule clearly escaped one particular presenter on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, who asked actress and writer Issa Rae about what she would call her memoir when she had already published one three years prior! Rae responded with what her next work would be called, leaving the presenter a bit taken aback and trying to keep up with the conversation.

Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift's speech

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so this didn’t happen on the red carpet per se, but what list of Hollywood controversies would be complete without the hugely controversial and awkward moment where Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs? As the pop star was accepting her award, Kanye joined her on the stage and, microphone in hand, shouted that while he was happy for Swift, Beyoncé deserved the award more for having one of the best music videos of all time. This of course led to massive backlash on West’s part that lasted well over a decade, and while it may have settled down now, it has become one of the biggest controversial moments in the music industry.

Kim Kardashian dressed head-to-toe in all black (literally)

(Image credit: Getty Images)