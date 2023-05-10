Lionel Richie's sex confession is a secret we can all get on board with

Lionel Richie's sex confession has just been revealed by the performer - and honestly, we are very much on board!

Lionel Richie was a key performer at King Charles's Coronation and fans were stunned to see the 73-year-old performer looking so youthful on the stage. The singer sang and danced and played the piano for the crowd at this live event that was watched across the world.

"How is Lionel Richie 73, he looks so young," said one fan on Twitter during the event. Well, the singer reportedly has a very interesting technique to maintain his youthful appearance.

Speaking to Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the singer revealed that he has a few tips to stay young, and - sex is a key component! "Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat," replied when he was asked how he looks so good and takes care of himself at the eighth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.

He then added in a spicier note, "I know it's real boring. [Sex] will work also and it's good for your heart." That's the sort of cardio we can really get behind!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, some fans were skeptical and thought that the singer may have been relying on plastic surgery rather than just diet, exercise, and sex.

"I would hope Lionel Richie didn't pay for that new face," said one fan on Twitter. "Lionel Richie. What on earth happened to you? Your face, your voice…. #CoronationConcert," said another.

"Lionel Richie has really messed up his face…..why do these people do that to themselves? They never look any younger they just look odd #CoronationConcert," said another.

However, the star also denied these claims by saying that he is not interested in getting plastic surgery to maintain his looks, and even said that 'that sh** goes wrong.' "[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] - and after that you can't go naturally, you're staying right there... You try and go back to reset, and you can't,' he said, adding: '[And] that s*** goes wrong!" he joked.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Lionel Richie, a number of other artists including Take That, Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Paloma Faith, Lang Lang, Nicole Scherzinger, and Olly Murs performed at the concert. The event took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle and there were a number of special moments throughout the concert.

Duchess Sophie delighted fans with dance moves at Coronation Concert as she boogied to Lionel's hit song, All Night Long (All Night).

Another highlight was when Prince William made a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional speech about his 'Pa'. This moved many fans who loved this heartfelt moment during the festivities and commended the Prince for his great speech.