Jennifer Garner alarms fans after sharing 'personal' items in jacket pockets

A new video of Jennifer Garner showing the 'personal' contents of her pockets has caused quite the reaction from fans online.

The American actress has confused some of her followers after posting a light-hearted clip on Instagram, in which she reveals what she's carrying in "her" jacket.

Wearing a sharp blue blazer over a grey hoodie, Garner rummages through her pockets to unearth their contents as part of a promotional video for her new Apple+ miniseries, The Last Thing He Told Me. The first treasures to emerge from the jacket, which she has paired with tan trousers and a v-necked white top, are bubblegum packaging and a few loose sweets.

"Oops, somebody must have wanted a Dubble Bubble," Garner notes as she places a crumbled wrapper on the table, before discovering, "candy" that is "pretending to be mints."

"A couple of contacts, glasses to go with them...Hannah likes her options," the 51-year-old remarks.

Garner then shows a gold credit card and tells viewers to "pretend" it's a "Capital One Venture card", before shuffling a wad of "real life money." She also displays a driver's license with her portrait, which also reveals her 'date of birth' and 'weight' to be 1978 and 127 lb, respectively.

Of course, these contents don't actually belong to the 13 Going on 30 star.

At the beginning of the video, Garner clearly says, "Hannah Hall edition," in reference to the character she plays in The Last Thing He Told Me. The items are merely props for the Californian woodturner, whose plotline in the show revolves around her relationship with her strained teenage stepdaughter.

However, some of Garner's fans appear to have missed this detail and instead believe these items to be from Jennifer's pockets. A quick scan of the comments, many of which are concerned, reveals that a number of people have failed to realize that the Hollywood star is actually in costume.

"Brave putting your card on the Internet," one person commented.

"Jennifer. You should not show your driver’s license on Social Media. I know you are smart about such things," another fan wrote.

(Image credit: Getty)

The quirky video comes just a few months after Jennifer Garner revealed she 'basically had a wedding for herself' to celebrate turning 50.

Fortunately, some savvier fans were quick to point out that the Catch Me If You Can star isn't sharing her real-life possessions.

"The cards do not belong to Jennifer. They belong to Hannah. Read the names. No celebrity would show their cards in [sic] Instagram," one person said, while another exasperated viewer wrote, "Holy cow people, the driver's license was for Hannah Hall, the character she played in “The last thing he told me."