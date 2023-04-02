Jennifer Coolidge amps up Old Hollywood glamour with crystal headpiece as she delivers a typically memorable speech

The reign of Jennifer Coolidge continues, as The White Lotus star served a stunning Art Deco inspired look at the GLAAD Awards.

Jennifer, who is enjoying something of a renaissance after her turn in The White Lotus has won her countless awards, looked mesmerizing and quintessentially Old Hollywood while being presented with the Special Recognition Award by GLAAD (the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

For the star-studded occasion, the American Pie star opted for a black off-the-shoulder bodycon gown which featured ruching all down the front.

She paired the gown with lengthy see-through sleeves and crystalized trim along the neckline.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD)

She added the glam with a selection of glittering accessories that included a sheer pair of sequined gloves that stopped at the wrists and a 1920s inspired crystal headpiece.

To complement the Art Deco looking headpiece, Jennifer wore her signature blond locks in voluminous curls.

It’s a classic Jennifer Coolidge look – keeping in line with her penchant for evoking a signature style. Another example was her subtle homage to Brigitte Bardot at the Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, where she wore a figure-hugging floor length gown and 1960s inspired beehive.

Despite her sparkling accessories, Jennifer reminded everyone just why her personality outshines the lot as she delivered a rousing speech.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD)

She was presented with the Special Recognition Award for her work supporting the LGBTQ community.

As she took to the stage, fans were hoping for another memorable moment – and they weren’t disappointed.

"Here I am again surrounded by gays," she joked, referencing her signature line from The White Lotus. "Wow, it's the story of my life. It's the GLAAD Media Awards and what a night we're gonna have and we're all here for a very important reason. And you wanna know why? Because we're here to honor media that helps the world understand and accept the LGBTQ+ community.”

“I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community. I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me and that's why I'm here because I wanna give back. I believe that we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can.”

“I just want to thank you all for being you and inspiring me. And now I just wanna say: Let's really have some fun."

(Image credit: Getty)

The GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry and this year’s was the 34th ceremony.

The glitzy affair also saw the likes of Christina Aguilera and Jeremy Pope honored, with the ceremony taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Vanessa Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.